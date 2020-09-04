Global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product Type, Procedure, Injury Location, End-User and Region

Global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 13.92 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

The orthopedic soft tissues are the cells that connect the ligaments, muscles, fascia, skin, cartilage and fibrous tissues. Tissue injury can be repaired using orthopedic soft tissue repair devices. The repair of orthopedic soft tissues is done either by open surgical procedures or complete minimally invasive procedures as arthroscopy.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Increasing incidence of road and sports injuries, surge in healthcare expenditure globally are contributing to the market growth and introduction of new medical technologies are the factors that are expected to drives the global orthopedic soft tissue repair market. However, lack of awareness between people about orthopedic soft tissue repair, the rising cost of surgical procedures and limited reimbursements by insurers for orthopedic sports-based injuries are major restraints in the global market.

Moreover, the rising awareness concerning the development and improvement of advanced platelet-rich plasma devices capacity provides with various opportunities in the forecast period.

Cruciate ligaments repair segment dominates XX% market share during the forecast period. The cruciate ligament treatment segment includes numerous surgical techniques that involve reconstruction and replacement of the knee and related ligaments. The upsurge in the corpulent population is considered as the main factor emphasizing the progression in the market. However, the need for availability of accomplished specialists and the high cost of treatment procedures may obstruct the growth during the forecast period.

Based on the injury location, the knee segment expected to dominate the XX% market share during the forecast period. Knee injuries being the most common form of musculoskeletal ailment through geriatrics, sportspeople and vehicular accident events is the leading contributor to the control of the knee segment. The high cost of knee-related surgeries, especially in emerging countries where the reimbursement rates are low, is a major test for patients.

Global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market12333 Regionally, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the orthopedic soft tissue repair market during the forecast period. High incidence of musculoskeletal damages and more awareness about the availability of different treatment solutions in the region contributes to the governance of North America on the global obverse. Furthermore, the existence of a large potential significant geriatric population prospect make the most lucrative market for investment. Successively, the human services use for the U.S. rising XX% in 2018 is expected to positively affect the delicate tissue reproduction medical procedure relating to its moderateness factor in the orthopedic soft tissue repair market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of global orthopedic soft tissue repair market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding global orthopedic soft tissue repair market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the global orthopedic soft tissue repair market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market

Global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market, By Product Type

• Fixation Devices

o Suture Anchors

o Interference Screw

o Others

• Tissue Patch

o Synthetic Mesh

o Biological Mesh

 Allograft

 Xenograft

• Laparoscopic Instruments

Global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market, By Procedure

• Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL)

• Rotator Cuff Repair

• Vaginal Prolapse

• Lateral Epicondylitis

• Achilles

• Gluteal Tendon

• Biceps Tenodesis

• Hip Arthroscopy

• Cruciate Ligaments Repair

• Pelvic Organ Prolapse

Global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market, By Injury Location

• Knee

• Shoulder

• Hip

• Others

Global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market, By End-User

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Centers

• Orthopedic Clinics

Global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market

• Acera Surgical Inc.

• AlloSource

• Arthrex Inc.

• ArthroCare Corporation

• Conmed Corporation

• DePuy Synthes

• LifeNet Health Inc.

• Smith and Nephew plc

• Stryker

• Tornier

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

• Wright Medical

• Parcus Medical

• MTF Biologics

• RTI Surgical

• JRF Ortho

• Integra LifeSciences

• Tissue Regenix

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

