Global Curcumin Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Application, & by Region.

Global Curcumin Market was valued US$ 53.60 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

An enhanced health consciousness, multiple health assistances of curcumin, and rise in the need of natural & organic supplements are expected to drive the grwoth in the global curcumin market Aditionally, an increase in demand for organic-based foods and ayurvedic medicinal formulations, and inventions in pharmaceutical & skincare products using curcumin are expected to boost the demand for the global curcumin market.

On the other hand, presence of cheaper synthetic food colorants and formulation are expected to limit the growth of the global curcumin market.

Pharmaceutical industry is expected to contribute the US$ XX Mn share in the global curcumin market during the forecast period. Curcumin is used as an significant ingredient in many medical and food applications because of its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and cartilage building properties. The pharmaceutical industries are actively demanding to formulate curcumin-based medicines , which are available in the form of powder, capsules, and syrups. It is also useful for treatment of numerous diseases and health problems such as healing wounds, treating sprains, arthritis, liver problems, diabetes, gastric problems, Alzheimer, and migraine. The rise in the in scope of its application in the pharmaceutical is expected to boost the growth of the global curcumin market during the forecast period.

Region-wise, The Asia Pacific region is projected to be leading region in the global curcumin market. The leading position in the market is attributed to the rise in demand from cosmetics skincare manufacturers whose herbal and natural ingredients are increasing fast penetration. An increase in focus on research and development to enhance curcumin bioavailability is a major drivers in the curcumin market in the region. Large number of laboratory studies to demonstrate structure-function relationships, and human clinical trials to form efficacy and safety by specific applications are also expected to boost the market growth in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Curcumin Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Curcumin Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Curcumin Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Curcumin Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Report Global Curcumin Market:

Global Curcumin Market, by Application:

• Pharmaceutical

• Food

• Cosmetics

Global Curcumin Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Analysed in the Global Curcumin Market

• Synthite Industries

• SV Agrofood

• Herboveda India

• Konark Herbalsm

• Hindustan Mint & Agro Products

• Biomax Life Sciences

• BioThrive Sciences

• Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd.

• Star Hi Herbs Pvt. Ltd.

• NOW Foods

• Phyo life Sciences

• Cepham Inc.

• Amoretti

• Todd Botanical Therapeutics

• FLAVEX Naturextrakte GmbH

• Sabinsa Corporation

• Verdure Sciences Inc.

• Sanat Products Ltd.

• Wacker Chemie AG

• The Synergy Company

• Vitamaze GmbH.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Curcumin Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Curcumin Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Curcumin Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Curcumin Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Curcumin Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Curcumin Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Curcumin Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Curcumin by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Curcumin Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Curcumin Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Curcumin Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

