Global NGS Sample Preparation Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)-by Product, Workflow, Application, Technology, Region.

Global NGS Sample Preparation Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 18% during forecast period.

NGS has developed the genome sequencing market, NGS sample preparation market is projected to show major growth during forecast period. Growing need for modified treatment is fuelling the growth of market. Growth in the healthcare expenditure and enhancement in the healthcare technology are the key factors for the growth of NGS sample preparation market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Growing prevalence of disease conditions like cancer and use of NGS for diagnostic persistence in cancer and management or action of disease the enhancing the growth. Aging population is also projected to drive the growth of NGS sample preparation market. Solitary molecule real time sequencing is projected to be fastest growing segment because of real time preparation of samples. Drug detection and diagnostic application are estimated be highest expenses generating and fastest growing NGS sample preparation segments. Biopharmaceutical players are biggest user of NGS samples as these players are focusing on development of new drugs.

NSG samples are used for sequencing of genomes, these genomes are used for the preparation of dedicated medicines. Growing occurrence of genetic conditions is driving the growth of market. Growing requirement for personalized medicines and clinical diagnosis is boosting the growth of NGS sample preparation market. Technical improvements in sample preparation measures and kits to regulate and simplify steps are driving the growth of NGS sample preparation market.

Geographically, North America held the largest share of the overall NGS sample preparation market in 2017 followed by Europe. Large share of North America can be endorsed to the favorable initiatives by government and private bodies for expansion and implementation of NGS technologies, extensive adoption of NGS diagnostics in region, growing number of NGS-based research & clinical applications in region, rising research on cancer, increasing awareness about NGS services, and occurrence of leading NGS service providers, in region are the factors behind the growth of market.

Scope of Global NGS Sample Preparation Market:

Global NGS Sample Preparation Market by Product:

• Reagent

• Workstations

Global NGS Sample Preparation Market by Workflow:

• Library Preparation

• Target Enrichment

Global NGS Sample Preparation Market by Application:

• Infectious Disease

• Cancer Diagnostics

Global NGS Sample Preparation Market by Technology:

• SMRT

• Nanopore

Global NGS Sample Preparation Market by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operated in Market Include:

• llumina Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• QIAGEN N.V.

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• Beckman Coulter

• Becton

• Dickinson and Company

• Pacific Biosciences of California

• F Hoffman-La Roche AG

• Eurofins Scientific and Macrogen, Inc.

• Macrogen,Inc

