Global Geriatric Medicines Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Therapeutic Category, Condition, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Global Geriatric Medicines Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Geriatrics is a division of medicines related to the remedial, clinical, social, and preventive aspects of ill health generally among the population over & above 65 years. The majority of the geriatrics is not capable to take their medication accurately at the planned time on account of complex psychological and medical issues. The geriatric population needs special attention and care for the rapid revival of disorder or disease.

The growing number of the aging population is a major factor driving the growth of the global geriatric medicines market. In addition, increasing the incidence of chronic diseases and demand for effective therapy is another factor fueling the growth of the global geriatric medicines market.

Furthermore, rapidly developing medical infrastructure, government initiatives, rising health care per person expenditure are also factors expected to drive revenue growth of the global geriatric medicines market. However, the dearth of wakefulness about the accessibility of geriatric care among aged patients in budding countries is a critical factor expected to hamper the market growth.

The report covers the latest trends in the geriatric medicines market such as the government are funding several R&D activities in order to conduct clinical trials for the development of effective treatment procedures. In addition, the government is coming up with different reimbursement policies that are beneficial for the aging population for managing the cost of treatment.

On the basis of the therapeutic category, the antihypertensive segment is expected to dominate the global geriatric medicines market in terms of revenue and expected to maintain its position in the future. This can be primarily attributed to the rising incidences of hypertension among the elderly populace.

Region-wise, the market in North America accounts for a major share of XX% in terms of revenue and is expected to lucrative growth over the forecast period. The growing number of people above 65 age coupled with rising occurrences of age-related disorder and diseases are the factors expected to drive the growth of the geriatric medicines market in countries in the region. Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the fastest growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Geriatric Medicines Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Application. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Application on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Geriatric Medicines Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Geriatric Medicines Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Geriatric Medicines Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of the Global Geriatric Medicines Market

Global Geriatric Medicines Market, By Therapeutic Category

• Analgesic

• Antihypertensive

• Statins

• Antidiabetic

• Proton Pump Inhibitor

• Anticoagulant

• Antipsychotic and Antidepressant

• Others (include, anticholinergics, gastrointestinal, etc.)

Global Geriatric Medicines Market, By Condition

• Cardiovascular

• Arthritis

• Diabetes

• Neurological

• Cancer

• Osteoporosis

• Respiratory

• Others (include, Parkinson’s disease, palliative care, etc.)

Global Geriatric Medicines Market, By Distribution Channel

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies

Global Geriatric Medicines Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Geriatric Medicines Market

• Pfizer, Inc.

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• AstraZeneca plc

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• Novartis AG

• Sanofi S.A

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Abbott Laboratories

• Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Geriatric Medicines Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Geriatric Medicines Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Geriatric Medicines Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Geriatric Medicines Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Geriatric Medicines Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Geriatric Medicines Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Geriatric Medicines Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Geriatric Medicines by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Geriatric Medicines Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Geriatric Medicines Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Geriatric Medicines Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

