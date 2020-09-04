Body Worn Insect Repellent Market – by Product Type, Distribution Channel and by Region – Global Industry Analysis, Market Share, Trends, Size, and Forecasts to 2020 – 2027.

Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market was valued US$ 3XX.X8 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 6XX.X1 Mn by 2027, at CAGR of X9.XX% during forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market: Overview

Insect Repellent are products with a type of ingredient chemical formulation and can be applied on skin or to clothing, such products are used to get protection against various fleas, mosquitoes, chiggers, leeches, ticks and several insects. There are numerous toxic insects those can create serious dieses or skin problems in the human body. Thus, these products are used as a protective aid to prevent from harmful bites of insects and avoid diseases such as malaria, chikungunya virus, dengue, yellow fever and sensational irritation to skin. Population around the globe are getting aware for harmful diseases from the insect bites, increase in outdoor activities and rise in usage of body worn insect repellent product across the world is expected to drive the growth of the body worn insect repellent market over the forecast period. The global body worn insect repellent market was valued at US$ 3XX.X8 Mn in 2019 and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of X9.XX % from 2020 to 2027 and is estimated to reach a value of US$ 6XX.X1 Mn by 2027.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market is considered on the basis of apparel segment, which contributed the largest market share of 5X.X6% in 2019. Bug-repellent clothing for outdoor activities such as trekking, camping, fishing and several others are expected to drive the segment growth, due to its rising popularity as well as adoption among population around the world. All the active ingredients of an insect repellent are bound into the fabric of apparel, which keeps these products effective even after a multiple washes.

The body worn insect repellent market is segmented by oils and creams segment which is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 1X.X2% from 2020 to 2027. Its characteristic of Long-lasting protection from insects is expected to drive the product demand.

The major restraint for the growth of the market is side effects such as mild skin reaction, rashes, eye irritation and some others. Due to which, consumers avoid using body worn insect repellents on hands and face to avoid its contact with eyes and mouth. To overcome this restraint, many manufacturers have launched herbal products, which has huge opportunity in the forecast period, as consumers prefer organic bug repellents to avoid contact with toxic chemicals.

Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Region wise Market Analysis & Forecast:

North America contributes the most in the body worn insect repellent market in 2019 with the CAGR of X8.X9%. Europe is also anticipated to grow at a higher rate throughout the forecast period from 2020 to 2027 due to the rise in insect borne diseases, health awareness and industrial application of body worn insect repellent product. Whereas, Asia Pacific anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 1X.X5 % during the forecast period. The major drivers for the growth of body worn insect repellent market in Asia Pacific region are consumer demographics and people are getting aware and giving preference for safety from insect bites diseases. The report covers a geographic breakdown and a detailed analysis of each of the segments across regions:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• LAMEA

Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market is studied by Various Segments:

Body worn insect repellent market comprises of all the products worn on or over the body with the aim to provide safety from insect borne diseases. The global body worn insect repellent market has been segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel and geography. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into apparels, oils and creams and stickers and patches. Apparels has been further sub-divided into trousers, shirts, jackets, head nets, and others. Apparels are expected to make a significant contribution in terms of revenue of the global body worn insect repellent market.

The oils and creams segment can be sub-segmented into plant-based product and synthetic product. The global body worn insect repellent market by oils & creams is expected to be attractive for plant-based product that expected to grow at a CAGR of 1X.X9 % during the forecast period. The growing awareness about eco-friendly products has accelerated the demand for plant-based insect repellents in recent years. By distribution channel, market is divided into retailers, supermarkets, online retailers, health & beauty retailers and others such as specialty stores, general merchandiser & etc.

The analysts at Maximize Market Research have done an extensive research for the Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market and provides the report with detail study of the market by various segments:

Body Worn Insect Repellent Market by Product Type

• Apparel

o Trousers

o Shirts

o Jackets

o Head Nets

o Others

• Oils & Cream

o Synthetic

o Plant-based

• Stickers & Patches

Body Worn Insect Repellent Market by Distribution Channel:

• Retailers

• Supermarket

• Online Retailers

• Health & Beauty Retailers

• Others (Specialty Stores, General Merchandisers, etc.)

Body Worn Insect Repellent Market By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Report Coverage & Deliverables:

The Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained in the report, which helps reader to understand emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at global and regional level for the Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market. The report covers the market leaders and followers in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and mergers & acquisition activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. All major & important players are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Competition Landscape & Company Profiles –

Major companies are focusing on product innovation as plant-based products such as citrus oil, peppermint oil, eucalyptus oil, neem oil and lemongrass oil. Companies are also focusing on the product innovation for outdoor activities such as trekking, camping and water sports where chances of insect bites are high. Additionally, Industrial application of body worn insect repellent is supplementing the growth of global body worn insect repellent market. The recent activities & anticipated actions in the forecasted period are discussed in detail in the report.

The major players operating in the Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market, analyzed in the report are:

• Avon Products, Inc.

• BASF SE

• E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

• ExOfficio LLC

• Insect Shield LLC

• Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

• Sawyer Products, Inc.

• S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

• Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

• The Orvis Company, Inc.

• The 3M Company

• Larus Pharma Srl

• Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

• AgraCo Technologies International, LLC

• Godrej Group (Good Knight)

• Tender Corporation

