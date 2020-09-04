Global Risk Analytics Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Component, Risk Type, Deployment Mode, Industry and Region.

Global Risk Analytics Market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

Risk analytics is the method of identifying, finding and analyzing critical issues which could negatively impact major key business projects or initiatives. This system is used to help businesses or organizations to avoid or reduce risks.

Market Dynamics

Increasing security and data breaches and rapid growth of IoT landscape are major driving factors behind the growth of market. Submissiveness with strict industry regulations, rising difficulties in business processes, surging digitalization and business process automation, rapid implementation of block chain and artificial intelligence technology in the market and growing innovative technological advancement in the fintech industry are expected to witness fast during forecast period. Risk analytics provides benefits such as tracking and analyzing risk factors in real time, creates alerts to monitor for outliers and anomalies in real time and alerts immediately when problems occur, use machine learning solutions to discover high risk consumers and minimize charge-off losses by viewing for unsafe deals and track and analyze credit breaches in real time situation, which are ultimately propelling the growth of market.

Nevertheless, high initial cost and complexity in installing and configuring software are major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of market. Complicated nature of regulatory agreement and amalgamation of data from data silos could hinder the growth of market.

Global Risk Analytics Market: Segmentation Analysis:

By component, software segment dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The risk analytics software includes risk calculation engines, extract, transform & load tools, scorecard & visualization tools and others tools and software’s. Risk calculation system identifies and analyzes the measurements for market risks and analysis of investments. It is an advanced risk analytics tool which is widely used in the financial institutions such as banks, insurance companies, investment funds and more, which is ultimately propelling the growth of market. Furthermore, risk engine structural design enables a simple integration into other active systems or distinct operations, where data exchange is performed during exports and imports.

By industry, banking and financial services dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The growth is attributed to increasing necessity to reduce the risk related with governance requirements and rising demand to achieve a unified outlook of risk in the organizations. Surge in the adoption of risk analytics software tools such as risk engine calculations across the government and private financial institutions to avoid risks is propelling the growth of market. In addition, development in the risk management analytic tools and initiatives by organizations to avoid fraud and risk are further improving the growth of market.

Global Risk Analytics Market: Regional Analysis:

Region wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The US and Canada are major key contributors behind the growth of market. The growth is attributed to the massive presence of risk analytics software tool provides like IBM, Oracle and many others across the region.

Surge in the adoption of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and machine learning technologies with more innovative analytics tools, by region based service providers to gain a more complete view of their businesses and to make better decisions are further propelling the growth of market.

Global Risk Analytics Market: Key Development:

In May 2019, In May 2019, Moody’s Analytics launched new cloud-based risk analytics and modeling platform CAP to help professionals to manage their risk by providing direct access to expert analytics solutions.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Risk Analytics Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Risk Analytics Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Risk Analytics Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Risk Analytics Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Risk Analytics Market

Global Risk Analytics Market, By Component

• Software

o Extract, Transform & Load Tools

o Risk Calculation Engines

o Scorecard & Visualization Tools

o Dashboard Analytics & Risk Reporting Tools

o GRC Software

o Others (operational risk management, human resource risk management, project risk management)

• Services

o Professional Services

o Managed Services

Global Risk Analytics Market, By Risk Type

• Strategic Risk

• Operational Risk

• Financial Risk

• Reputational risk

• Others (environmental risk, third-party risk, and economic risk)

Global Risk Analytics Market, By Deployment Mode

• Cloud

• On-premises

Global Risk Analytics Market, By Industry

• Banking & Financial Services

• Insurance

• Manufacturing

• Transportation & Logistics

• Retail & Consumer Goods

• IT & Telecom

• Government & Defense

• Healthcare & Life Sciences

• Energy & Utilities

• Others (Travel & Hospitality, Academia and Research, Media and Entertainment)

Global Risk Analytics Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Global Risk Analytics Market, Key Players

• IBM

• Oracle

• SAP

• SAS Institute

• FIS

• Moody’s Corporation

• Verisk Analytics, Inc.

• AxiomSL, Inc.

• Gurucul

• Provenir

• Risk Edge Solutions

• BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions

• Recorded Future, Inc

• DataFactZ

• Digital Fineprint

• Eurorisk Systems Ltd

• Open Access Technology International, Inc

• Capgemini

