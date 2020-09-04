Global Runtime Application Self-Protection Market : Analysis Report, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2020 – 2026

Global Runtime Application Self-Protection Market is expected to reach USD XX Million by 2026 from USD 419.33 Million in 2018 at a CAGR of XX%.

Runtime Application Self-Protection Market is segmented by solution, service, deployment mode, organization size and by geography. Solution is classified as Web & Mobile. Services are classified as professional and managed. Deployment mode is divide into cloud and on-premises. Organization size is classified as SMEs and large size. Geography-wise divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Runtime application self-protection adds some security checks into running applications on the server, where they are typically residing and running. It permits safe calls to proceed but blocks those calls which appear to be unsafe by intercepting calls to an application for checking their security. Driving factor of the market are increasing the need to protect critical application and data in an organization. Strict regulatory compliances to protect the sensitive information. Restraints of the market limited security budget, each application can be protected individually. There are many opportunities in front of the market some of that emergence of cloud computing and virtualization and the increasing number of mobile web application users across the globe.

Based on the deployment model, on-premises deployment mode is expected to have a larger market size during the forecast period. On-premises provides organizations with full control over all platforms, applications, systems, and data, which can be handled and managed by their own IT staff. Government and defense organizations and BFSI companies are likely to prefer on-premises security as they cannot put national security at risk by losing sensitive data, financial records, accounting information, and money transfers.

On the basis of services, Professional services are projected to have the largest Global Runtime Application Self-Protection Market size during the forecast period whereas cloud deployment model is considered to grow at a high rate during the forecast period.

In terms of geography, North America dominates the global RASP market in 2017. Growing the information security challenges due to growing complexities in web and mobile applications, along with meeting strict compliance regulations are pushing organizations in North America to adopt RASP solutions. Asia Pacific offers growth opportunities for the RASP market to grow, as countries in this region are investing heavily in deploying RASP and compliance management solutions.

Key players operating on the market are, Arxan Technologies, Inc. (US), Contrast Security, Inc. (US), Micro Focus International plc (UK), Signal Sciences Corporation (US), VASCO Data Security International, Inc. (US), Veracode, Inc. (US), IMMUN.IO Inc. (Canada), Pradeo Security Systems (France), Prevoty, Inc. (US), Waratek Ltd. (Ireland).

