Butadiene Market (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) 2020 Trends, Research & Forecast. Top Companies Are Sinopec, TPC Group, Shell Chemical, CNPC, FPCC, BASF, ExxonMobil, JSR Corp, Lotte, Braskem, LyondellBasell, Ineos O&P, LG Chem, Sabina, Evonik

The report offers a far-reaching analysis of Butadiene industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, conveying definite market information, and adding valuable & knowledgeable data. It surveys the effect of the mechanical advancements, changes in speculation propensities, and top to the bottom outline of Product Specification.

Competitive Landscape:

Geographically, the global Butadiene market is analysed by top manufacturers (production, price, revenue (value), and market share). The competitive analysis of leading market players is another notable feature of this report; it identifies direct or indirect competitors in the market are Sinopec, TPC Group, Shell Chemical, CNPC, FPCC, BASF, ExxonMobil, JSR Corp, Lotte, Braskem, LyondellBasell, Ineos O&P, LG Chem, Sabina, Evonik

In the primary research process, various sources from both the supply and demand sides were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information for this Butadiene Market report. The primary sources from the supply side include product manufacturers (and their competitors), opinion leaders, industry experts, research institutions, distributors, dealers, and traders, as well as the raw materials suppliers, and producers, etc.

The primary sources from the demand side include Butadiene industry experts such as business leaders, marketing and sales directors, technology and innovation directors, supply chain executive, End-User (product buyers), and related key executives from various key companies and organizations operating in the global Butadiene market.

Primary Types of the industry are Type 1, Type 2

Primary Applications of the industry are Application 1, Application 2

This report is based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information collected on the Butadiene market from various sources. Our analysts have analysed the information & data and gained insights using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts with the primary objective to provide a holistic view of the Butadiene Industry.

The following market parameters were considered to estimate market value:

Market driving trends

Predicted opportunities

Challenges and restraints

Technological developments

Other developments, e.g. Infrastructural

Consumer preferences

Government regulations

Consumer spending dynamics and trends

Market Overview

The report includes overviews market introduction, market drivers & influencing factors, restraints & challenges, and potential growth opportunities of Butadiene market. The report consists of market evaluation tools such as Porter’s five forces, PESTLE Analysis, and value chain analysis.

Table of Content

Chapter 1 About the Butadiene Industry

1.1 Industry Definition and Types

1.2 Main Market Activities

1.3 Similar Industries

1.4 Industry at a Glance

Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape

2.1 Butadiene Markets by Regions

2.1.1 USA

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2024

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2024

Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2019

2.1.2 Europe

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2024

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2024

Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2019

2.1.3 China

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2024

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2024

Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2019

2.1.4 India

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2024

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2024

Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2019

2.1.5 Japan

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2024

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2024

Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2019

2.1.6 South East Asia

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2024

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2024

Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2019

2.2 World Butadiene Market by Types

2.3 World Butadiene Market by Applications

Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

Butadiene Rubber (BR)

Styrene Butadiene Latex (SBL)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Adiponitrile

2.4 World Butadiene Market Analysis

2.4.1 World Butadiene Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019

2.4.2 World Butadiene Market Consumption and Growth rate 2014-2019

2.4.3 World Butadiene Market Price Analysis 2014-2019

Chapter 3 World Butadiene Market share

3.1 Major Production Market share by Players

3.2 Major Revenue (M USD) Market share by Players

3.3 Major Production Market share by Regions in 2019, Through 2024

3.4 Major Revenue (M USD) Market share By Regions in 2019, Through 2024

Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis

4.1 Industry Supply chain Analysis

4.2 Raw material Market Analysis

4.2.1 Raw material Prices Analysis 2014-2019

4.2.2 Raw material Supply Market Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers Analysis

4.3 Production Process Analysis

4.4 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks

4.5 End users Market Analysis

Chapter 5 Company Profiles

5.1 Sinopec

5.1.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.1.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.1.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.2 TPC Group

5.2.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.2.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.2.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.3 Shell Chemical

5.3.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.3.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.3.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.4 CNPC

5.4.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.4.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.4.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.5 FPCC

5.5.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.5.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.5.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.6 BASF

5.6.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.6.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.6.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.7 ExxonMobil

5.7.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.7.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.7.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.8 JSR Corp

5.8.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.8.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.8.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.9 Lotte

5.9.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.9.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.9.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.10 Braskem

5.10.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.10.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.10.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.11 LyondellBasell

5.11.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.11.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.11.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.12 Ineos O&P

5.12.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.12.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.12.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.13 LG Chem

5.13.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.13.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.13.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.14 Sabina

5.14.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.14.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.14.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.15 Evonik

5.15.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.15.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.15.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

