Global Satellite Modem Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Channel Type, Data Rate, Application, End User and Region.

A satellite modem is used for data transmissions using a communication satellite as a relay. A satellite modem’s key function is to transform an input bitstream to a radio signal and vice versa. There is a range of satellite modems, from low-cost devices for home internet access too expensive multifunctional tools for industrial use.

The major driving factors behind the global satellite modem market are continuous inventions by satellite modem manufacturers, increasing need for high-speed data communication, and demand for satellite communication from various verticals.

The factor restraining the growth of the satellite modem market is the absence of international regulations on common protocols and communication standards for satellite modems. The major challenges to the growth of the market are meeting the growing demand for high bandwidth application.

The opportunities for the satellite modem market is generating due to increasing demand for satellite communication in the internet of things and the combination of satellite and mobile technologies.

Multiple Channel per Carrier (MCPC) modem is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period because MCPC provides unparalleled channel efficiency, which is the essential requirement of high-data-traffic industries like mobile communication and internet & broadband services. Multiple Channel per Carrier satellite modems supports internet and IP applications for its multimedia applications. Since the advantages of MCPC satellite modems, the market is projected to register higher growth during the forecast period.

Mid-range data rate modems are anticipated to hold the highest share of the market in the forecast period owing to rising adoption rate in telecom and mobile operators. All these areas such as telecommunication and mobile networks are growing as connectivity is becoming a critical requirement. Also, mid-range data rate satellite modems are also used in enterprises, and the broadcast and news industry, among others.

Military & defense end-user segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to increasing use of satellite modems in the military & defense industry. Because in the military & defense industry, reliable, secure, and uninterrupted communication is essential irrespective of the location and weather condition. For this requirements, the satellite connectivity modems are the ideal solution. Also, satellite modems also help in providing secure communication by following the encryption technology so the modem makes perfectly suitable for military & defense applications.

North America is holding the largest market share in 2017 of the satellite modem market. The growth of the market in North America is powered by the rising demand for satellite modems from major industries such as oil & gas, marine, and military & defense, where voice, video, data communication is critical for effective decision-making.

The satellite modem market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high rate in the forecast period due to the growing telecom connectivity within the region drives the demand for mobile and backhaul, and satellite-based backhaul. Also, with the growing Long-Term Evolution technology in Asian countries and the progress of broadband services in rural areas, there would be a strong demand for satellite services in the region not only for coverage but also for obtaining new customers.

Scope of the Global Satellite Modem market

Global Satellite Modem market, by Channel Type

• Single Channel Per Carrier Modems

• Multiple Channel Per Carrier Modems

Global Satellite Modem market, by Data Rate

• High-Speed Data Rate Modems

• Mid-Range Data Rate Modems

• Entry-Level Data Rate Modems

Global Satellite Modem market, by Application

• Mobile & Backhaul

• IP Trunking

• Offshore Communication

• Tracking & Monitoring

• Others

Global Satellite Modem market, by End User

• Energy & Utilities

• Mining

• Telecommunication

• Marine

• Military & Defense

• Transportation & Logistics

• Oil & Gas

• Others

Global Satellite Modem market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Satellite Modem market

• ORBCOMM INC.

• ViaSat Inc.

• Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

• Novelsat

• Comtech EF Data Corporation

• Newtec CY N.V.

• Datum Systems

• Teledyne Paradise Datacom

• Hughes Network Systems, LLC

• Advantech Wireless

• WORK Microwave GmbH

• Ayecka Communication Systems, Ltd.

• Amplus Communication Pte Ltd

