Global Security System Integrators Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Security Type, by Organization Size, by Industry Vertical and by Geography

Global Security System Integrators Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ 10.92 Bn in 2018 at a CAGR of XX%. The security system integrators market is segmented into security type, organization size, industry vertical, and region. In terms of security type, the security system integrators market is classified into application security, endpoint security, network security, data security, risk and compliance management, business continuity and disaster recovery.

Based on organization size, the security system integrators market is categorized into small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical, the security system integrators market is segregated into aerospace and defense, government, banking, financial services, and insurance, IT and telecom, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, energy and utilities, and others. Region wise into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Factors such as increased network complexities due to third-party applications, lack of skilled cyber-security professionals in enterprises, growing security needs for an Internet of Things (IoT) are a few major factors to boost the overall demand. Moreover, increasing in bring your own device (BYOD) trends along with growing adoption of cloud-based services are also responsible for the growth of security system integrators market. The major factor restraining the growth of security system integration is difficulty in expanding their businesses on a global scale. The businesses are restricted to the geographical presence only. On the other hand, the Internet of Things (IoT) and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) is creating new opportunities for the growth of security system integration market. In terms of security type, the network security type is anticipated to have the largest market share and dominate the security system integrators market.

Network security includes security products and services that are used to detect and prevent cyber threats in a computer network and network-accessible resources. Based on vertical, the government vertical is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Cybercriminals have turned their interest toward the government vertical as it holds nation’s critical information. This vertical also uses the latest technologies for work, hence the concept of governance has led the government to focus more on cybersecurity threats. In terms of region, North America is anticipated to dominate the security system integration market owing to the high focus on innovation in the region owing to growing investment in research and development. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment driven by a rapid digital transformation in the region. Key players of the security system integrators market are Cisco Systems, Inc., FireEye Inc., International Business Machine Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Innovative Solutions Co., HCL Technologies Limited, Anchor Technologies, Inc. among others.

The scope of the Global Security System Integrators Market

Global Security System Integrators Market by Security Type

• Application Security • Endpoint Security • Network Security • Data Security • Risk and compliance management • Business continuity and disaster recovery

Global Security System Integrators Market by Organization Size

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises • Large enterprises

Global Security System Integrators Market by Industry Vertical

• Aerospace and defense • Government • Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance • IT and telecom • Healthcare • Retail • Manufacturing • Energy and utilities • Others

Global Security System Integrators Market by Geography

• North America • Europe • Asia-Pacific • Middle East & Africa • Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Security System Integrators Market

• Cisco Systems, Inc. • Hewlett Packard Enterprise • Development LP • FireEye, Inc. • Corporation • International Business Machines • Deloitte • McAfee, LLC • Accenture BCR • Cognizant Technology Solutions • Wipro Limited • CIPHER Security LLC • HCL Technologies Limited • Integrity 360 • Anchor Technologies, Inc. • Innovative Solutions Co

