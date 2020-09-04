Irrigation Automation Market Witness Highest Growth In Near Future 2020 Focusing On Top Players Like Galcon, Hunter Industries, Irritec S.p.A, Jain Irrigation Systems, Lindsay

This study offers a comprehensive, 360 degree analysis on the Irrigation Automation Market, bringing to fore insights that can help stakeholders identify the opportunities as well as challenges. It tracks the global Irrigation Automation Market across key regions, and offers in-depth commentary and accurate quantitative insights. The study also includes incisive competitive landscape analysis, and provides key recommendations to market players on winning imperatives and successful strategies.

The irrigation automation system refers to the operation of the system with no or minimum of manual intervention. Every system such as drip, sprinkler, and surface irrigation can be automated with the help of a controller, timers, sensors, and other appliances. Increased mechanization and growing adoption smart technologies for agricultural activities coupled with the government initiatives to promote water conservation are the major factors driving the growth of the irrigation automation market.

Major Key Players Covered In This Report: Galcon, Hunter Industries, Irritec S.p.A, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Lindsay Corporation, Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Rubicon Water, The Toro Company, Valmont Industries, Inc., WaterBit, Inc

Automatic irrigation systems, are proven effective in increased food production, augmenting revenue generation for farmers. The growing awareness among farmers about the benefits of adopting irrigation automation is driving the irrigation automation market growth. However, the high cost associated with the automated irrigation system might hinder the growth of the irrigation automation market. Moreover, increasing the acceptance of solar-powered irrigation systems due to its low fuel costs and require minimum maintenance, this, in turn, increasing the popularity of the solar-powered automatic irrigation systems which expected to trigger the growth of the irrigation automation market.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Irrigation Automation market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Irrigation Automation market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The global irrigation automation market is segmented on the basis automation type, irrigation type, component, system, end-user. On the basis of automation type the market is segmented as time-based systems, volume-based systems, real-time feedback systems, computer-based irrigation control systems. On the basis of irrigation type the market is segmented as drip irrigation, sprinkler irrigation, surface irrigation. On the basis of component the market is segmented as controllers, sensors, valves, sprinklers, others. On the basis of system the market is segmented as automatic, semi-automatic. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as agricultural, non-agricultural.

Irrigation Automation Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2020 – 2027, considering 2020 as the base year and 2020 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Irrigation Automation market.

Irrigation Automation Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

