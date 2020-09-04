Wireless Router Market Technology Growth Scenario with 8.3% of CAGR by 2025 – Apple, Arris, Arista, ASUSTek Computer, Belkin, Buffalo Technology

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Wireless Router Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global wireless routers market is expected to reach US$ 16.1 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Considerable acceleration for the demand for wireless router owing to the continuing trend toward automation and sustained advanced technical improvements in wireless router is majorly driving the market for smart infrastructure. The North America is the world’s largest market for wireless router market owing to the presence of large number of industries as well as growing adoption of smart home equipment’s.

Our analysts' monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis.

Competitive Landscape: Wireless Router Market: Apple Inc., Arris, Arista, ASUSTek Computer Inc., Belkin International, Inc., Buffalo Technology, Cisco Systems, Inc., D-Link Systems, Inc., EDIMAX Technology Co., Ltd., HP Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Juniper Networks, MERCURY, MikroTik, Motorola, NETCORE Group (Qihoo 360), Netgear, Nokia, Shenzhen Tenda Technology Co., Ltd., Swisscom, Tenda, TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd., Ubiquiti Networks, and Xiaomi among others.

Key findings of the study:

• From a growth perspective, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness a lucrative CAGR growth rate of 11.1% during the forecast period

• Based on application, the household segment is projected to witness profitable opportunities with projected CAGR growth rate of 9.7%

• Based on end-user, the indoor segment is projected to grow with a CAGR of 8.5%

This exponential growth in the Indian market is majorly attributed to rapidly growing internet user base in the country, which is projected to be approximately 800 Mn by 2020. According to Ericson Mobility Report 2016, majority of the data traffic on the Wi-Fi was generated by the ultimate usage of video apps on the smart phones. The remarkable growing demand for Wi-FI and high speed internet is expected to drive the Indian wireless router market.

Based on Standard, the market has been segmented into: 802.11b, 802.11g, 802.11n, 802.11AC, and 802.11AX, Other.

Based on Band, the market has been segmented into: Single Band, Dual Band, and Tri Band.

Based on Application, the market has been segmented into: Household, Commercial, Enterprise, and Transportation, Other.

Based on End-User, the market has been segmented into: Indoor and Outdoor, Other.

To comprehend global Wireless Router market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa).

Moreover, the report elaborates different internal and external factors of the global Wireless Router market. Data related to organizations such as the sales amassed by the manufacturers have also been mentioned. The report offers data related to the firm’s price models along with gross margins. The report further focuses on market dynamics, growth drivers, developing market segments, and the market growth curve based on past, present, and future market data.

The Key Highlights of the Report:

• Estimates on market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2020 to 2027, and forecast to 2027.

• The structure of global Wireless Router market by identifying its various sub-segments

• Analysis of the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

• Detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market including growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks.

