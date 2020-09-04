Global Simulation Software Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Component, by Deployment model, by Application, by Vertical, and by Geography.

Global Simulation Software Market is expected to reach US$ XX Billion by 2026 from US$ 7.66 Billion in 2017 at a CAGR of XX %.

Global Simulation Software Market is segmented by component, deployment, application, vertical and geography. Component are divided into software and service. Application are splits into eLearning and Training, R&D. Deployment type is classified as cloud and on-premises. Verticals are further classified as automobile, aerospace and defence, electrical and electronics, industrial manufacturing, healthcare, education and research. Geography wise divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Simulation modelling helps to solve real-world problems safely and efficiently and it provides valuable solutions by giving clear insights into complex systems. Driving factors are growing demand for eco-friendly work environment. Increasing number of Sme units and expensive real-time training. Complexities in real time control is the restrain of the market. Rising use of simulation applications in the automobile and healthcare verticals is opportunity for simulation software market.

Based on deployment, cloud deployment mode offers multiple benefits, such as compress operational and maintenance costs, fewer complexities, and more scalability. Simulation and analysis solution providers are focusing on the development of robust cloud-based solutions for end users, as many organizations have started adopting the cloud-based deployment mode. In addition, the cloud deployment mode is user-friendly and easy to access.

On the basis of vertical, Aerospace and defence vertical is dominating the market.

Simulation and analysis software and services are predominantly applied in the aerospace and defence verticals for various purposes. For example, in the aerospace vertical, simulation and analysis technology is used for designing aircrafts and its parts. Another side, in the defence vertical, this technology is used for designing the defence equipment and training the soldiers.

In terms of geography, North America is considered to have the largest market size and Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period for simulation software market with countries like China and India playing a major role in the overall demand as well for simulation software.

Key players operating on the market are, Altair Engineering (US), ANSYS (US), Bentley Systems (US), PTC (US), Autodesk (US), Siemens PLM Software (US), CPFD Software (US), Dassault Systemes (France), Cybernet Systems (US), Design Simulation Technologies (US), Synopsys (US), MathWorks (US).

