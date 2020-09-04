Global Smart Personal Safety & Security Device Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Component, Technology, End User and Region.

Global Smart Personal Safety & Security Device Market size was US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Market Definition

Smart personal safety and security devices are the devices, which are used for self protection in order to avoid some critical incidents. It is used to trace and track user’s location by sending emergency alerts in the form of text messages or ring alarms.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics

Growing safety and security concerns for women’s, elder persons and children’s is the major driving factor behind the growth of market. Increasing innovations towards smart devices with advanced features and innovative product developments in wrist and neck wear segments are driving the growth of market. Furthermore, growing adoption of personal security tools and Iot based smart devices and introduction of new advanced communication technologies is another driving factor behind the growth of market. Moreover, rapid adoption of various safety software applications by users is driving the growth of market.

However, high initial cost of personal safety and security devices is the major restrain factor that could hamper the growth of market. Also lack of awareness of these devices across the developing countries could hinder the growth of market. Furthermore, failure of internet connectivity could impede the growth of market.

Global Smart Personal Safety & Security Device Market: Segmentation Analysis

By component, hardware segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to grow at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. This is owing to adoption of smart devices such as smart helmet, smart mouth guard, smart knee guard, personal alarms, safety jewellery, paper spray, hidden cameras, video and audio recorders. Additionally, software segment also expected to witness high growth during forecast period. Introduction of various Smartphone applications regarding safety and security concerns is driving the growth of market.

By technology, navigation segment dominated the market. This is owing to the use of GPS technology in various security devices and applications. SOS message is an example of GPS technology. This message consist of current location of users tracked by Global Positioning System and sent to GSM module in which, location and default emergency message is sent to pre-stored contacts for every two minutes and a call is connected to the police with a recorded voice. It records audio, when the battery is running low, it automatically sends the location the pre-stored contacts, and it also detects the hidden cameras.

Global Smart Personal Safety & Security Device Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019. The US and Canada are major key contributors behind the growth of market in region. This is owing to the presence of smart devices manufacturing companies. Increasing awareness concerning personal safety and security among users.

In May 2018 REVOLAR, the global leader in the personal safety device industry, and New York based brand, CERIMANI, creators of truly unique and elegant jewellery, are announced the formation of a new partnership to introduce an innovative line of jewellery designed to encase the REVOLAR Instinct-a multi-featured personal safety device- within a beautifully handcrafted locket designed by Cerimani.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Smart Personal Safety & Security Device Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Smart Personal Safety & Security Device Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Smart Personal Safety & Security Device Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Smart Personal Safety & Security Device Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Smart Personal Safety & Security Device Market

Global Smart Personal Safety & Security Device Market, By Component

• Hardware

• Software

Global Smart Personal Safety & Security Device Market, By Technology

• Sensor

• Network

• Navigation

Global Smart Personal Safety & Security Device Market, By End User

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Telecommunication

• Defence

• Consumer Electronics

Global Smart Personal Safety & Security Device Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Smart Personal Safety & Security Device Market, Key Players

• DAQRI

• Force Impact Technologies

• Ericsson

• iBeat

• Fitbit

• UnaliWear

• Honeywell International

• General Electric

• Revolar

• Safelet

