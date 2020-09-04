Global Smartphone Security Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Features, Operating System, Ownership, End User, Geography.

Global Smartphone Security Market was valued US$ 4.2 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 61 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 39.72 % during forecast period.Global Smartphone Security Market by OwnershipMobile security is becoming an important part of security software market, Smartphone security market is witnessing significant growth in corporate sector. Growing smartphone perception for corporate communications is resulted in overall market growth. Smartphone security software is projected to become a significant revenue generator for vendors due to sensitive perceived data security threat among smartphone users. Mobile malware risks with frequent threats like Trojans and AdWare remains major driving factors for adoption of efficient smartphone technologies and manufacturers.

Increase in number of application downloads, social networking sites, e-ticketing and online shopping are major factors contributing to increasing security measures in the smartphone industry. Additionally, reducing smartphone prices with rising personal disposable income is expected to drive the growth of smartphone security market. Cloud computing includes a huge group of remote servers which are networked to allow the sharing of resources and data, lack of awareness about smartphone security among security software distributors and end-users are limiting the growth of market.

Due to technological advancements and increase in number of mobile internet subscribers, Use of social networking applications like Twitter and Facebook is another factor that is influencing this growth. With increasing number of Smartphone users, concerns regarding the security and safety provided by Smartphone’s are also increasing. Various Smartphone users are dissatisfied with the security and safety provided by these models as they are frequently getting attacks by malwares and viruses. This is accelerating the growth of Smartphone security market since last few years.

Increase in number of internet users is the key factor which is helping to drive the global smartphone security market, more than 3 billion people were using internet that means 40% of total world population. It has been analyzed that more than 3% internet users are increasing every year. Additionally, increase in demand for internet is also contributing knowingly towards the growth of smartphone security market. Because of technological progressions and increasing number of mobile internet users, the smartphone security market is developed significantly.

Due to the growing number of mobile internet subscribers, Europe is expected to hold the largest market share. Smart phones are being used by around 80% of internet users to waves the internet in Europe. Also, most of the enterprises in the Europe have access to internet through a mobile or fixed broadband connection and over two thirds of all enterprises used a mobile connection and providing employees with smartphones for business purpose. Asia pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. Fastest growth is recognized due to growth in personal disposable income and number of internet subscribers.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding smartphone security market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in smartphone security market.

Scope of Global Smartphone Security Market:

Global Smartphone Security Market by Features:

• Anti-Theft

• Data Encryption

• Anti-Virus

• Other Features

Global Smartphone Security Market by Operating System:

• Android

• Windows

• iOS

• Blackberry

• Symbian

Global Smartphone Security Market by Ownership:

• Consumer

• Enterprise

Global Smartphone Security Market by End User:

• Personal Users

• Business Users

Global Smartphone Security Market by Geography:

• North America

• Asia pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in Market Include:

• Ahnlab Inc

• Avast Software A.S

• Bitdefender Llc

• Certicom Corporation

• Eset

• Spol.S.R.O.

• Juniper Networks Inc

• Mcafee Inc

• Lookout Inc

• Trend Micro Inc

• F-Secure Corporation

• Netqin Mobile Inc

• Quick Heal Technologies(P) Ltd

• Panda Security S.L

• Columbitech AB

• Symantec

• Sybase Inc

• Hauri Inc

• Sophos Ltd

• Kaspersky Lab

Global Smartphone Security Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/24175

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com