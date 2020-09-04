Global SMS Firewall Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Application, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Global SMS Firewall Market was valued US$ 1.2 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 3.2 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 13.04% during forecast period.

Growing security and confidentiality concerns across the globe, stringent guidelines, improved implementation of A2P SMS, and increasing focus on preventing revenue loss because of grey routes are the main factors that are driving the implementation of SMS firewall solutions. However, lack of awareness, operators’ focus on quick Return on Investment (ROI), and the vulnerabilities in the existing signaling systems are acting as the challenges in the implementation of SMS firewall solutions. Growing security and privacy concerns may act as a major driver in the growth of global SMS firewall market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

On the basis of messaging platform segment, cloud messaging platform is projected to grow at a higher rate in the SMS firewall market during the forecast period. Mobile Network Operators (MN0s) and SMS aggregators are implementing cloud messaging platforms for the deployment of global SMS firewall solutions. Earlier time to market, minor working costs, high scalability, and better customer knowledge are some of the main benefits MNOs and SMS aggregators are experiencing through the implementation of cloud-based global SMS firewall solutions.

On the basis of SMS Type segment, A2P messaging segment is projected to grow at a higher rate in the SMS firewall market during the forecast period. The request for A2P traffic is witnessing a strong growth across enterprises. Various industry verticals such as banking, finance, government, healthcare, and eCommerce are adopting A2P messages for communication purposes. Enterprises can use A2P SMS for marketing and promotional messages, confirmation, alerts, and notifications. A2P messaging makes it very cost active to communicate with customers.

Geographically, North America is projected to have the largest market share in 2017, whereas Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. North America has emerged as the largest SMS firewall market in terms of market size owing to large-scale implementations of SMS firewall solutions by MNOs and SMS aggregators. Telecomm operators in the US and Canada are opting for SMS firewall solutions to access spam free text messages and streamline businesses operations. The growth in APAC is mainly driven by increasing implementation of A2P messages across various industry verticals, such as banking, finance, eCommerce, travel, and government. With a big mobile subscriber base and wide-ranging geographic attention, administration authorities across the APAC nations are implementing strong rules and regulations for SMS spam traffic. This is a main factor driving the growth of the market in the APAC region.

The report offers a complete evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable estimates about market size. The forecasts featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding SMS Firewall Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in SMS Firewall Market.

Scope of Global SMS Firewall Market:

Global SMS Firewall Market by SMS Type:

• A2P Messaging

• P2A Messaging

Global SMS Firewall Market by SMS Traffic:

• SMS Exchange

• International Exchange

• Others

Global SMS Firewall Market by Messaging Platform:

• Cloud

• Traditional

Global SMS Firewall Market by Services:

• SMS

• A2p SMS

• SMS fraud

• Ussd

• Send routing info

• Signaling errors

• Others

Global SMS Firewall Market by Organizations:

• Small and medium – size enterprises (SMS)

• Large – size enterprises

Global SMS Firewall Market by End-user:

• Government sector

• Industrial sector

• Media and entertainment sector

• Education

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Others

Global SMS Firewall Market by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in Market Include:

• Cellusys

• Symsoft

• Route Mobile Limited

• Anam Technologies

• BICS

• Tyntec

• SAP

• Mahindra Comviva

• Tata Communications

• Twilio

• Infobip

• Syniverse Technologies

• Omobio

• AMD Telecom S.A.

