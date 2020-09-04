Global Software-Defined Networking and Network Function Virtualization Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Component (Solutions and Service), by Organization Size (SMES and Large Enterprises), by Vertical, by End User and by Geography

Global Software-Defined Networking and Network Function Virtualization Market is expected to reach USD 139.71 Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report)



Global Software-Defined Networking and Network Function Virtualization MarketThe report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Software-Defined Networking and Network Function Virtualization used to modify service and network architecture and control network devices without updating the software each time a new protocol is been implemented.

Global Software-Defined Networking and Network Function Virtualization Market is segmented by component, organization size, vertical, end user, and geography.

Component segment is bifurcated as solutions and service. Organization size segment is bifurcated as SMES and large enterprises. Large Enterprise segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Software-Defined Networking and Network Function Virtualization assist to manage the entire network from a central location and provide real-time bandwidth management of the network to deliver critical business applications at higher speeds and this will allow large enterprises to carry out their daily business activities and coordinate with their other geographically spread out asset and this will fuel the segment growth.

Various verticals covered under the scope of the report are healthcare, BFSI, consumer goods and retail, government and defence, manufacturing, ITES and others. End user segment is classified as cloud service providers, telecommunication service providers and enterprise. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Increasing industry-advanced network infrastructure and consolidated data centers are trending the overall Global Software-Defined Networking and Network Function Virtualization Market. However, issues related to security concerns will restrain the market growth. North America is expected to lead the Software-Defined Networking and Network Function Virtualization Market in forecast period followed by Europe and APAC. Technological advancement including cloud computing, mobility services, virtualization of network, and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) in this region will fuel the Software-Defined Networking and Network Function Virtualization Market in North America region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges for Global Software-Defined Networking and Network Function Virtualization Market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Software-Defined Networking and Network Function Virtualization Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the component, organization size, vertical, end user, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Software-Defined Networking and Network Function Virtualization Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions.

Research Methodology:

The Global Software-Defined Networking and Network Function Virtualization Market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at country level to get fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at global market value for Global Software-Defined Networking and Network Function Virtualization Market

Key Players in the Global Software-Defined Networking and Network Function Virtualization Market Are:

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

• Juniper Networks, Inc.

• Big Switch Networks, Inc.

• Pluribus Networks Inc.

• Intel Corporation

• Ciena Corporation

• Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.

• Pica8, Inc.

• NEC Corporation

• IBM

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Telecommunication service providers

• Data centre software vendors

• Mobile network operators

• Cloud service providers

• Infrastructure architects

• Enterprise data centre professionals

• Networking and telecommunication companies

• IT suppliers

• Contract research organizations (CROs)

• Government Bodies

Scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the Global Software-Defined Networking and Network Function Virtualization Market based on component, organization size, vertical, end user, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Software-Defined Networking and Network Function Virtualization Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Software-Defined Networking and Network Function Virtualization Market, By Organization Size:

• SMES

• Large Enterprises

Global Software-Defined Networking and Network Function Virtualization Market, By Component:

• Solutions

• Software

• Physical Appliances

• Service

• Integration

• Training and Consulting

• Support and Maintenance

• Others

Global Software-Defined Networking and Network Function Virtualization Market, By Vertical:

• Healthcare

• BFSI

• Consumer Goods and Retail

• Government and Defense

• Manufacturing

• ITES

• Others

Global Software-Defined Networking and Network Function Virtualization Market, By End-User:

• Cloud Service Providers

• Telecommunication service Providers

• Enterprise

Global Software-Defined Networking and Network Function Virtualization Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Global Software-Defined Networking and Network Function Virtualization Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/6981

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com