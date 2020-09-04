Double Sided Tape Market 2020 Global Industry Extensive Competitive Landscape On Size, Volume, Trends, Share And Revenue| Regional Forecast By 2022

“

The report offers a far-reaching analysis of Double Sided Tape industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, conveying definite market information, and adding valuable & knowledgeable data. It surveys the effect of the mechanical advancements, changes in speculation propensities, and top to the bottom outline of Product Specification.

Competitive Landscape:

Geographically, the global Double Sided Tape market is analysed by top manufacturers (production, price, revenue (value), and market share). The competitive analysis of leading market players is another notable feature of this report; it identifies direct or indirect competitors in the market are 3M, Tesa, Berry Plastics, Shurtape, DeWAL, Lintec, SEKISUI, Nitto Denko, Intertape, Adhesives Research

In the primary research process, various sources from both the supply and demand sides were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information for this Double Sided Tape Market report. The primary sources from the supply side include product manufacturers (and their competitors), opinion leaders, industry experts, research institutions, distributors, dealers, and traders, as well as the raw materials suppliers, and producers, etc.

The primary sources from the demand side include Double Sided Tape industry experts such as business leaders, marketing and sales directors, technology and innovation directors, supply chain executive, End-User (product buyers), and related key executives from various key companies and organizations operating in the global Double Sided Tape market.

Primary Types of the industry are By backing material, Nonwoven, Paper, Polyester, Polyester Film (PET), Polypropylene,

Primary Applications of the industry are Aerospace, Automotive, Medical, Metalworking, Appliance, Construction

This report is based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information collected on the Double Sided Tape market from various sources. Our analysts have analysed the information & data and gained insights using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts with the primary objective to provide a holistic view of the Double Sided Tape Industry.

The following market parameters were considered to estimate market value:

Market driving trends

Predicted opportunities

Challenges and restraints

Technological developments

Other developments, e.g. Infrastructural

Consumer preferences

Government regulations

Consumer spending dynamics and trends

Market Overview

The report includes overviews market introduction, market drivers & influencing factors, restraints & challenges, and potential growth opportunities of Double Sided Tape market. The report consists of market evaluation tools such as Porter’s five forces, PESTLE Analysis, and value chain analysis.

Table of Content

Chapter 1 About the Double Sided Tape Industry

1.1 Industry Definition and Types

1.1.1 By backing material

1.1.2 Nonwoven

1.1.3 Paper

1.1.1.4 Polyester

1.1.1.5 Polyester Film (PET)

1.1.1.6 Polypropylene

1.2 Main Market Activities

1.3 Similar Industries

1.4 Industry at a Glance

Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape

2.1 Double Sided Tape Markets by Regions

2.1.1 USA

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2012-2022

Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2022

Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2020

2.1.2 Europe

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2012-2022

Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2022

Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2020

2.1.3 China

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2012-2022

Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2022

Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2020

2.1.4 India

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2012-2022

Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2022

Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2020

2.1.5 Japan

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2012-2022

Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2022

Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2020

2.1.6 South East Asia

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2012-2022

Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2022

Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2020

2.2 World Double Sided Tape Market by Types

By backing material

Nonwoven

Paper

Polyester

Polyester Film (PET)

Polypropylene

2.3 World Double Sided Tape Market by Applications

Aerospace

Automotive

Medical

Metalworking

Appliance

2.4 World Double Sided Tape Market Analysis

2.4.1 World Double Sided Tape Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2012-2020

2.4.2 World Double Sided Tape Market Consumption and Growth rate 2012-2020

2.4.3 World Double Sided Tape Market Price Analysis 2012-2020

Chapter 3 World Double Sided Tape Market share

3.1 Major Production Market share by Players

3.2 Major Revenue (M USD) Market share by Players

3.3 Major Production Market share by Regions in 2020, Through 2022

3.4 Major Revenue (M USD) Market share By Regions in 2020, Through 2022

Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis

4.1 Industry Supply chain Analysis

4.2 Raw material Market Analysis

4.2.1 Raw material Prices Analysis 2012-2020

4.2.2 Raw material Supply Market Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers Analysis

4.3 Production Process Analysis

4.4 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks

4.5 End users Market Analysis

Chapter 5 Company Profiles

5.1 3M

5.1.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.1.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.1.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.2 Tesa

5.2.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.2.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.2.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.3 Berry Plastics

5.3.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.3.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.3.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.4 Shurtape

5.4.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.4.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.4.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.5 DeWAL

5.5.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.5.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.5.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.6 Lintec

5.6.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.6.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.6.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.7 SEKISUI

5.7.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.7.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.7.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.8 Nitto Denko

5.8.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.8.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.8.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.9 Intertape

5.9.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.9.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.9.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.10 Adhesives Research

5.10.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.10.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.10.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

