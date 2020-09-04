Global Stick PC Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Type, Application, and Geography.

Global Stick PC Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Increase in implementation of online learning methods which are accessed from distant locations using PC on a stick drive the stick Pc market. Semiconductor miniaturization is major leading factor to the growth of the stick PC market. Increase in need of portable devices for accessing data, enlargement in demand for low energy consuming devices, and soar in demand for low cost portable devices are the factors driving the growth of the stick PC market. Reduction of full-scale features of PCs and laptops restrains the Stick PC market growth.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Most of the PC used Intel atom processors are in stick PC which is building smaller, more energy efficient servers. Low cost of Intel atom processors drive the stick PC market. Also higher level of built in security features of Intel atom processors helps to drive the global stick PC market. Furthermore, the Core M processor also is designed to be energy efficient. It maintenances Turbo Boost acceleration, so it’s powerful when it needs to, and because it runs at lower frequencies, it doesn’t need a fan, allowing powerful laptops and hybrids to be thinner than before.

Institutional from application segment is currently leading the global stick PC market. Large number of foreign universities are providing online courses this helps in growth of the global stick PC market. Also digitalization of many universities is another key factor for growth of stick PC market.

Asia Pacific is estimated a high growth in the global stick PC market during the forecast period. Highest contributors to the increase in market demand for stick PC are the developing countries such as India and China. These countries are still adopting digital infrastructure in the K-12 segment which is likely to be energetic the demand to provide instructors and students some digital learning facilities using these necessary devices. This factor is estimated to further supplement for stick PC market in Asia Pacific. Also, large number of foreign universities are providing online courses in this region which is likely to further lead the growth of the stick PC market.

Competition in the market is low as the market is still at the initial stages of development. Intel has covered the way for new product lines, which are considered to be the replacement for portable PCs. This has attracted many vendors to the market. The majority of the vendors in the market use Intel processors in their products. The brand name will play an important role in the adoption of stick PCs, including the brand of the core processor installed in stick PCs.

The report also states that emerging stick PC brands are selecting for Intel processors, but established brands like Google are introducing stick PCs with Rockchip processors. These variations are meant to promote their products and strengthen their foothold in the market. The increase in the volume of stick PCs help the vendors lower their cost of production and also integrate technologically advanced components like high density NAND, LPDDR4 RAM, and SoC to enhance value proposition.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by type, power rate, application and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Stick PC market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of Global Stick PC Market

Global Stick PC Market, By Type

• Intel Atom Processor

• Core M Processor

Global Stick PC Market, By Application

• Residential

• Institutional

• Industrial

• Defense

• Healthcare

• Others

Global Stick PC Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Stick PC Market

• Apple Inc

• Google Inc

• ARCHOS

• Azulle

• PANACHE,

• Hannspree Europe Holdings B.V.

• iBall

• Lenovo.

• Intel

• MagicStick

• MODECOM

• Sumvision

• MeeGoPad International

• Dell.

