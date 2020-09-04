Global Surface Computing Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Vision, Application, and Geography

Global Surface Computing Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

Surface computing is a multi-user and multi-touch technology, which enables interaction with the aid of natural gestures, touch, and physical objects. Surface computing systems are known as tabletop computers, are likely to be the future of desktop.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding surface computing market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in surface computing market.

The global surface computing market is expected to witness a progressive growth in the upcoming years owing to the fact that it is more advanced and user-friendly compared to the GUI that is estimated to create demand for surface computing market. Execution of natural user interface and enhance in company’s revenue owing to the acceptance of multi-user surface computers are the major factors fueling the market growth. However, the high expenses of surface computers and the lacking accessibility of aspects with regards to surface computing systems are holding back the market growth. Increasing use of surface computers for business purposes and applications in entertainment & hospitality sectors are expected to offer development opportunities in the forecast period.

The curved surface computers display is estimated to grow at highest rate during the forecast period owing to its growing demands as compared to flat display segment. The curved surface computing display has extra dimension of interaction which allows for more diverse gestural interaction.

Hospitality and retail segments hold a huge share in the surface computing market. The hospitality segment of the surface computing market is expected to develop at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. Attributes such as multi-touch and multi-user technology are some of the key factors that have increased the adoption of surface computing in the hospitality and retail segment.

Asia Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-developing market for surface computing devices and is expected to register a significant CAGR in the upcoming years. North America is the biggest market for surface computing devices and represented for the highest market share among the different regions. The surface computing market of North America is majorly driven by the U.S owing to extensive concentration of the key surface computing manufacturers in this country.

Scope of the Global Surface Computing Market

Global Surface Computing Market by Type

• Flat Display

• Curved Display

Global Surface Computing Market by Vision

• Two Dimensional

• Three Dimensional

Global Surface Computing Market by Application

• Automotive

• Education

• Entertainment

• Financial Services

• Government

• Healthcare

• Hospitality

• Retail

• Others

Global Surface Computing Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Surface Computing Market

• Microsoft Corporation

• 3M Co

• Apple Inc

• Planar Systems Inc.

• Eyefactive GmbH

• Touchmagix Media Private Limited

• Vertigo Systems GmbH

• Nvision Solutions Inc

• Sensytouch, Inc

• Ideum Inc.

• Toshiba Corporation

• Qualcomm Technologies, Inc

• Intel Corporation

• IBM Corpation

• Fujitsu Ltd

• LG Electronics Inc.

• Sony Corporation

• Acer Inc.

• Panasonic Corporation

