Global Embedded Software Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Operating System, Function, Application, Programming Languages, and Geography

Global Embedded Software Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

Embedded software is written on computer chips and included in hardware systems. Once embedded and implemented into hardware, the software cannot be changed by users. This software is widely developed for special hardware that uses real-time OS like Windows CE, Lynx OS, Fusion RTOS, and Others.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding embedded software market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in embedded software market.

The global embedded software market will drive by the steady growth of consumer electronic devices and the augmented investments in the automation technologies adopted by the manufacturing sector. The market is also driven by the growing demand for multimedia products and portable computing devices like laptops. IoT is an essential driver, as all connected things contain embedded software. Increased adoption of embedded software in semiconductor industry is also driving the growth of embedded software market. Rising demand for smart electricity meters is expected to boost the embedded software market over the forecast period. Embedded software possesses memory and processing constraints owing to limited computing capabilities of devices. Design constraints pertaining to real-time embedded system are also hampering the progress of embedded software market.

General purpose operating system is fastest growing segment in the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the presence of key players offering legacy hardware integrated with general purpose operating system software. The general purpose operating system software uses fairness policy to decrease latency in the network. UNIX, Apple Mac OS, Linux, and Microsoft Windows are some of the examples that use general purpose operating system software into their systems.

Standalone system held largest market share of the embedded software market in 2017 owing to the requirement of special-purpose hardware that contains function-specific microcontroller units and field programmable gate arrays. The same program is executed frequently within the system throughout its lifetime unless reprogrammed for upgrading. Such systems allow the user to perform a low-to-middle-level process that contains LED or LCD display devices.

North America is the expected to the leading market share of embedded software market owing to the increasing demand for IoT in regions such as Canada and the US. Europe has countries like Germany, France, and Italy which have a high consumption rate for embedded software in consumer electronics and is expected to raise the market growth over the forecast period.

Scope of the Global Embedded Software Market

Global Embedded Software Market by Operating System

• General Purpose Operating System

• Real Time Operating System

Global Embedded Software Market by Function

• Standalone System

• Real Time System

• Network System

• Mobile System

Global Embedded Software Market by Application

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Media & Entertainment

• Military & Defense

• IT &Telecom

• Others

Global Embedded Software Market by Programming Languages

• C

• C++

• Java

• Assembly

• MATLAB

• .NET

Global Embedded Software Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Embedded Software Market

• Microsoft Corporation

• IBM

• Infineon Technologies India Private Ltd

• Intel

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Xilinx

• Johnson Matthey

• LG CNS

• National Instruments

• Segger Microcontroller Systems

• NXP Semiconductors

• Radisys

• ENEA

• Green Hills Software

• Advantech

• Microchip

• STMicroelectronics

