Global End User Computing Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) -by Solution, Service, Industry Vertical and Geography.

Global End User Computing Market size was US$ 6.24 Bn in 2018 and expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during forecast period.

Global End User Computing Market Dynamics:

The inclination of organizations toward desktop virtualization infrastructures, which helps to increase the efficiency of employees and productivity, increase in demand for mobility solutions are driving the growth in the global end user computing market.

Furthermore, lack of proper government regulations and incorporation of processes by organizations are some of the major restraining factors that are limiting the growth in the end user computing market.

The Global End User Computing Market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained in the report, which helps reader to understand emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at global and regional level for the Global End User Computing Market.

Global End User Computing Market is studied by Various Segments:

The report from Maximize market research provides the detail study of the market by various segments. Global end-user computing market is segmented by solution, service, industry vertical and region. On basis of solution, Global end user computing market is segmented into Virtual Desktop Infrastructure, Unified communication, Device management, and Software asset management. Industry vertical segment is classified as IT and telecom, banking, financial services, and insurance, education, healthcare government, retail, media and entertainment, and manufacturing.

Based on the service, global end user computing market is categorized into consulting, support and maintenance, training and education system integration and managed services. The Virtual Desktop Infrastructure segment is projected to account for the largest market size of US$ XX.XX Mn during the forecast period. Desktop virtualization solutions proposition the computing and storage infrastructure an edge over heritage desktop infrastructures. End user computing Solutions enable users to access business applications from anywhere and using any device.

Global End User Computing Market Region wise Market Analysis & Forecast:

Geographically, Global end user computing market is spread by North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report covers a geographic breakdown and a detailed analysis of each of the before said segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA, and each countries under it. North America is estimated to account for the largest market size owing to the technical advancement in network technologies, propagation of mobile workforce, an occurrence of advanced mobile platforms are the major factors driving growth in North America. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific proposals growth opportunities for the major merchants in the end user computing market. Enormous penetration of smartphones and internet among consumers and the massive mobile workforce would act as the drivers for the growth in Global end user computing market.

Global End User Computing Market: Competition Landscape

The Global End User Computing Market has the presence of a large number of players. Major players in the Global End User Computing Market are concentrating on developing new technologies to facilitate the industry with lowest time and low expenditure consuming technologies. In the recent years there are many discoveries in the field of technologies with regards to Global End User Computing Market, which in turn will help the industry to grow resulting in boost to the competition too. Detailed analysis of competition, new entrants, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisition in the Global End User Computing Market is covered in the report.

The report covers the market leaders and followers in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and mergers & acquisition activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. All major & important players are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global End User Computing Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global End User Computing Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global End User Computing Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global End User Computing Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Global End User Computing Market

Global End User Computing Market, by Solution

• Virtual Desktop Infrastructure

• Unified communication

• Device management

• Software asset management

Global End User Computing Market, by industrial vertical

• IT and telecom

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Education

• Healthcare

• Government

• Retail

• Media and entertainment

• Manufacturing

Global End User Computing Market, by Service

• Consulting

• Support and maintenance

• Training and education

• System integration

• Managed services

Global End User Computing Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Global End User Computing Market

• Nucleus Software

• Patriot Technologies

• NetApp, Connection

• Synapse360

• Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic

• IDS

• HCL Infosystems

• CSS Corp

• SITA

• Infosys

• Data Integrity

• Fujitsu

• Focus Technology Solutions

• SMP-Corp

• GEL

• Genpact

• Tech Mahindra

• Mindtree

• NetApp

• Connection

• Emerio

• Fortem Information Technology

• Serole Technologies

• The Ergonomic Group

• Coreio

• Emtec.

