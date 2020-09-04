Global English Proficiency Test Market -Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027), by Testing System, by Application and by Region.

Global English Proficiency Test Market was valued at USD xx Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD xx Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period 2020-2027.

The report covers an in depth analysis of COVID 19 pandemic impact on Global English Proficiency Test Market by region and on the key players revenue affected till April 2020 and expected short term and long term impact on the market.

Global English Proficiency Test Market Dynamics;

The English Language Proficiency Test (ELPT) is one-hour multiple choice test given on English language proficiency by the collage board. A student whose native language was not English could have chosen to take this test instead of or in addition to Test of English as a Foreign Language TOEFL or collage entrance depending upon requirements of the schools in which the student was planning to apply. Various factors such as growing need of the candidates to speak English to access various opportunities, growing economic diversification, increasing globalization, increasing demand of English proficiency Test certificates by the multinational companies from the employees are mainly driving the Global English Proficiency Test Market over forecast period.

However, lack of awareness about these exams in underdeveloped countries is restraining the market growth over forecast period.

Global English Proficiency Test Market is segmented by Testing System, by Application and by region. By testing systems, IELTS held 41.65% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. An IELTS, is an international standardised test of English language proficiency for non-native English language speakers. IELTS is jointly managed by the British council, IDP and Cambridge Assessment English. IELTS is accepted by most Australian, British, Canadian, European and Irish academic institutions. By Application Graduates/ undergraduates segment is dominating the global market over forecast period.

By geography, market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, MEA& Africa and Latin America. Among the regions, Asia Pacific Market held 40.98% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period owing to growing awareness among the candidates regarding the conduction of the proficiency Tests coupled with employment opportunities in the foreign countries. As the demand for English language education grows in Asia, there has been a parallel growth in the development and implementation of standardized tests at the local level. For instance, by 2017 nearly 6.9 million Chinese students study abroad for better education and future career. For these Chinese students, English language tests such as the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL), the International English Language Testing System test (IELTS), and the Pearson Test of English Academic (PTE Academic) are the main gatekeepers for their university entrance in an English speaking country. Therefore, many Chinese students take test preparation courses to have better performance on these English language tests.

Report covers in depth analysis of key development, marketing strategies and company profiles of market leaders, potential players and new entrants. Some of the key players covered in this report are Berlitz Languages, EF Education First, Pearson ELT, Inlingua International, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Sanako Corporation, Transparent Language and McGraw-Hill Education among others. These key players are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as merger& acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, expansions, diversification, patent and new product launches etc. to increase their regional presence and business opeartions.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global English Proficiency Test Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global English Proficiency Test Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project Global English Proficiency Test Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global English Proficiency Test Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global English Proficiency Test Market

Global English Proficiency Test Market by Testing System

• IELTS

• TOEFL

• Others

Global English Proficiency Test Market by Application

• Graduates/ undergraduates

• Employers

• Others

Global English Proficiency Test Market by Region

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA& Africa

• Latin America

Global English Proficiency Test Market Major Players

• Berlitz Languages

• EF Education First

• Pearson ELT

• Inlingua International

• Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

• Sanako Corporation

• Transparent Language

• McGraw-Hill Education

• Voxy

• Rosetta Stone

• 51talk

• Global Education (GEDU)

• WEBi

• New Oriental Meten English

• Wall Street English

• iTutorGroup

• Vipkid

• New Channel International

Global English Proficiency Test Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/62941

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com