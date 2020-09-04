Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Solution, Sector, Drone and Region.

Global drone logistics and transportation market was valued at US$ XXX Bn 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XXX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XXX% during a forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global drone logistics and transportation market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global drone logistics and transportation market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Drones can be used to transport a wide range of products, from small packages to medical supplies and food, among others. Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are remotely directed aerial vehicles that have major roles in the defense and commercial sectors. UAVs, known as drones, are also used in many commercial applications, like monitoring, surveying & mapping, precision agriculture, aerial remote sensing, for border surveillance and product delivery.

Major factors behind the growth of the global drone logistics and transportation market are demand for quicker delivery of goods, investments in the drone delivery market and high demand for sophisticated industry-specific diagnostic solutions. The growing use of drones in commercial and military applications is one of the most substantial factors projected to drive the growth of the drone logistics and drone transportation market. Bandwidth, battery life anxieties, delivery authentication & cybersecurity worries and limitations on the commercial use of drones are hampering the market.

Delivery validation and cybersecurity anxieties, concerns about safety during travel and package drop, and deficiency of skilled & trained personnel are the major challenges to the growth of the market. Drone transport service in geographically challenging areas and use of drones for cargo delivery in military processes are generating opportunities for vendors in the global drone logistics and transportation market.

Based on the Sector, the Commercial segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. Increasing fast economic process and therefore the enlargement of major cities, which needs new ways of transportation and logistics with new large-scale drones on-line quickly to satisfy the increasing demand that follows such fast delivery. A lot of investments have been seen in the delivery drone industry by venture capitalists to commercialize the industry and also the opportunity of growth in this sector.

On the basis of drone, the market has been segmented into freight drones, passenger drones, and ambulance drones. Freight drones are also segmented into <10kg (delivery drones) and >10kg (cargo drones). The <10kg sub-segment is anticipated to lead the freight drones segment owing to the great demand for drones for the first mile and last mile distributions. The shipping segment is anticipated to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to growing investment in the R&D of drones for package delivery.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period owing to increasing defense expenditures of China and Japan and the presence of major UAV manufacturers in the Asia Pacific. The Asia-Pacific is witnessing the lightning pace of e-commerce growth, likely to continue until 2025. China, Japan, India, and Australia are key countries considered for market analysis in this region. Growing adoption of drones for package delivery by companies like Amazon, DHL, and UPS the market in North America is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Scope of the Report for Drone Logistics and Transportation Market

Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market, By Solution

• Warehousing

• Shipping

• Infrastructure

• Software

Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market, By Sector

• Commercial

• Military

Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market, By Drone

• Freight Drones

o Less than 10kg (Delivery Drones)

o Above 10kg (Cargo Drones)

• Passenger Drones

• Ambulance Drones

Key Players Operating in Drone Logistics and Transportation Market

• Cana Advisors

• H3 Dynamics

• Recent Developments

• Flirtey

• Drone Delivery Canada

• Matternet

• Uber

• Zipline

• Pinc Solutions

• Altitude Angel

• Infinium Robotics

• Multirotor

• Workhorse Group

• Airmap

• Skysense

• Cheetah Logistics Technology

• Unifly

• Hardis Group

• Volocopter GmbH

• Skycart

