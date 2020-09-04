Global DevOps Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and by Geography.

Global DevOps Market was valued US$ 3.45 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 19.54 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 24.2 % during the forecast period.

DevOps-ready tools are witnessing a high demand as they help support the DevOps characteristics and facilitate organizations to reduce coding errors. DevOps tools also help enhance the efficiency of operational processes. The use of these tools ensures security and maintainability of operational processes. Increasing cloud adoption is one of the key factors boosting the growth of the global development and operations market. The introduction of concepts such as platform as a service (PaaS) and containerization will also help fuel the growth of the market. Service virtualization is observing a rising trend and this is also promising well for the growth of the global development and operations market. The growing need for operational agility, customer satisfaction, and increasing penetration of the Internet of Things will drive the growth prospects of the global DevOps market. The complex mechanism of deployment of IoT can be simplified with the help of DevOps tools, and thus, the growth of IoT is benefitting the growth of the global Development and Operations market.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/31505

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The public cloud segment is expected to account for the largest market size in 2018. By using DevOps solutions, enterprises are developing different and better ways of enhancing operational benefits, while reducing costs. Faster deployment, scalability, and agility; regulatory compliance requirements; and need for lower Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operational Expenditure (OPEX) are estimated to drive the demand for DevOps solutions and services. The enterprises adopting DevOps are gradually inclined toward deploying DevOps solutions to run their critical business functions.

The Telecommunications and ITES sector accounted for the major share of the market during 2017. According to our research report, the Telecommunications and ITES sector will lead the DevOps tools market in the next five years due to the increasing demand for rapid delivery services.

North America has been the largest contributor to the revenue generated by the DevOps market during the last few years. This is attributed to the significant adoption of cloud technology in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in terms of adoption of DevOps tools due to the growing number of IT SMEs in the region who would deploy these tools to streamline and agile their business operations.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by product type, end user, and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the DevOps market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/31505

Scope of Global DevOps Market

Global DevOps Market, By Type

• Solutions

• Services

Global DevOps Market, By Deployment Model

• Public

• Private

• Hybrid

Global DevOps Market, By Organization Size

• Large enterprises

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Global DevOps Market, By Industry Vertical

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Telecommunications and ITES

• Manufacturing

Global DevOps Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global DevOps Market

• IBM Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Amazon Web Services, Inc.

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

• Microsoft Corporation

• EMC Corporation

• VersionOne, Inc.

• Red Hat, Inc.

• Google, Inc.

• CA Technologies

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: DevOps Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global DevOps Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global DevOps Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America DevOps Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe DevOps Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific DevOps Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America DevOps Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue DevOps by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global DevOps Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global DevOps Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global DevOps Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of DevOps Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-devops-market/31505/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com