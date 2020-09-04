Global DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Component, by Professional Services, by Application Area, by Deployment Mode, by Organization Size, by Vertical and by Geography

Global DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ XX Bn in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

DDoS protection and mitigation market is segmented by component, by professional services, application area, deployment mode, end user, vertical and geography. Based on the component market is divided into hardware solution, services, and software solution. Professional services are classified as design and integration, training and education, consulting and advisory, support and maintenance.

Application of the market is a network, database, application, and endpoint. Deployment mode is divide into on-premise, cloud and hybrid. An end user is split into SMEs and large enterprises. Verticals are classified as government and defense, manufacturing, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), energy and utilities, IT and telecommunications, education, healthcare, retail, others. Region wise divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The driving factors of the DDoS protection and mitigation market are increasing application & network of the targeted attacks of DDoS, growing utilization of the connected gadgets & internet of things the IoT, rising demand for these services from the SMEs organizations, increasing demand for the protection services in DDoS, rising number of mitigations & partnerships between various organizations and various other factors. The restraining factors of the market are small-comes in budget & less awareness of the solutions related to DDoS.

On the basis of a component, services segment is dominating the DDoS protection and mitigation market landscape and grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Services offered by DDoS protection and mitigation vendors are divided into professional and managed services. Increasing the demand for DDoS services is due to the need to protect websites, networks, and critical infrastructure devices, as well as, to reduce the downtime and business risks. Cyber-attacks on websites are growing at an alarming rate and have compelled organizations to adopt robust security services for addressing risks in the continuously evolving threat landscape. Services offered by DDoS protection and mitigation vendors assist safeguard websites, networks, and layer 3 and layer 7 threats.

Based on deployment mode, Hybrid deployment mode is estimated to dominate the market over the forecast period, this is majorly due to the additional features provided by the DDoS services such as safeguarding critical enterprise data for both on-premises and stores in the cloud environments.

On the basis of end user, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) are anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment, as these enterprises have become the key targets for cyber terrorists or hacktivist. Increasing demand for these services from the SMEs organizations.

In terms of geography, North America is expected to hold of the largest market share for DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market among other regions in 2016. APAC is anticipated to experience the fastest market growth over the forecast period, owing to the improvements in the regulatory reforms and the financial stabilities are the major reasons for the growth in the adoption of DDoS across the region.

Key players operating on the market are, ARBOR NETWORKS, F5 Networks, Akamai Technologies, Radware, IMPERVA, Corero Netwok Security, Cloudfare, Neustar, A10 Networks, Nexusgaurd, Fortient, Zenedga.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of DDoS Protection and Mitigation market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding DDoS Protection and Mitigation market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the DDoS Protection and Mitigation market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the DDoS Protection and Mitigation market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market are

Global DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market, by Component

• Hardware Solutions

• Services

• Software Solutions

Global DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market, by Professional Services

• Design and Integration

• Training and Education

• Consulting and Advisory

• Support and Maintenance

Global DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market, by Application Area

• Network

• Database

• Application

• Endpoint

Global DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market, by Deployment Mode

• On-premises

• Hybrid

• Cloud

Global DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market, by End-user

• Small & Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market, by Vertical

• Government and Defence

• Manufacturing

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Energy and Utilities

• IT and Telecommunications

• Education

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Others

Global DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market, by Geographies:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

The major key players that influence the growth of Global DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market includes:

• ARBOR NETWORKS

• F5 Networks

• Akamai Technologies

• Radware

• IMPERVA

• Corero Netwok Security

• Cloudfare

• Neustar

• A10 Networks

• Nexusgaurd

• Fortient

• Zenedga

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America DDoS Protection and Mitigation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe DDoS Protection and Mitigation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific DDoS Protection and Mitigation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America DDoS Protection and Mitigation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue DDoS Protection and Mitigation by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

