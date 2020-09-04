Global Ethernet Storage Fabric Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Switching Port, Storage Type, Device, Application and Region.

Global Ethernet Storage Fabric Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 4.2 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

Increasing bandwidth requirements in the data center and growing need for technologically advanced storage solutions are the key factors for the growth of the Ethernet Storage Fabric Market. Also, the growth of the Ethernet Storage Fabric Market can be attributed to the rapid adoption of Ethernet storage fabric and the need for simplified data center management. Major challenges faced by the this market is compatibility with data center architecture. However, fear of vendor lock-in organizations’ resistance to adopt modern technologies is the major restraints for the growth of the global market.

The reports cover detail dynamics and key developments in the Ethernet Storage Fabric Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Many companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals, patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies witnessed in the Ethernet Storage Fabric Market are acquisitions and partnership & collaborations.

The cloud service provider data center expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period. Major drivers for the increasing adoption of cloud service providers and data center are the growing trend of adopting big data analytics, rising demand from organizations for agile, scalable, and cost-effective computing technology and growing adoption of hybrid cloud technology.

Hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) is expected to account for the largest XX% market share by 2026. Growing demand for cost-effective and highly secure storage by enterprise and cloud service provider data center for data storage are expected to drive the growth of HCI storage.

North America is expected to dominate the Ethernet Storage Fabric Market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the growing demand for advanced data storage technologies to store data on the cloud and rising adoption of new data center technologies, with the U.S being the major contributor.

The Asia Pacific held the second-largest share and was the fastest-growing region of the Ethernet Storage Fabric Market in 2018. Growing government initiatives and investments from India, Japan, China, Singapore, and Australia are influencing the deployment of data centers in the APAC. Hence, these initiatives and investments are creating huge opportunities for the Ethernet Storage Fabric Market in APAC.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Ethernet Storage Fabric Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Ethernet Storage Fabric Market.

Scope of the Global Ethernet Storage Fabric Market

Global Ethernet Storage Fabric Market, By Device

• Switches

• Adapters

• Controllers

Global Ethernet Storage Fabric Market, By Switching Port

• GbE to 25 GbE

• 40 GbE to 50 GbE

• 100 GbE and Above

Global Ethernet Storage Fabric Market, By Storage Type

• Block Storage

• File Storage

• Object Storage

• Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI)

Global Ethernet Storage Fabric Market, By Application

• Enterprise Data Center

• Cloud Service Provider Data Center

• Telecommunications

• Government

Global Ethernet Storage Fabric Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Ethernet Storage Fabric Market

• Mellanox Technologies, Ltd

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

• Huawei Technologies Co, Ltd.

• Arista Networks

• Juniper Networks

• Intel Corporation

• Dell Technologies Inc.

• Fujitsu

• Fortinet, Inc.

• Microsemi Corporation

• Allied Telesis Holdings K.K.

• Lenovo Group Ltd.

• D-Link

• H3C Technologies Co, Limited

• Vicinity

• Apeiron Data Systems

• Argo Technologie SA

• E8 Storage

Global Ethernet Storage Fabric Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/34468

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com