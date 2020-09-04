Global Crypto Asset Management Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Platform, Deployment Type, End-User, and Region

Global Crypto Asset Management Market was valued US$ 110.17 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 334.62 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 17.2 %.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the market segment based on platform, deployment type, end-user and region. This report also focuses on the top players in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global crypto asset management market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global crypto asset management market.

Crypto assets contain cryptocurrency, cryptocurrency funds, block-chain companies, and initial coin offering (ICO). Crypto asset management manages the aforementioned digital assets to provide efficient service by storing and maintaining distributed electronic ledger through the network.

Growing need to make a user-friendly procedure for cryptocurrency transactions and need to secure crypto assets across the world is a key factor expected to drive the growth of the global crypto asset management market throughout the forecast period. Additionally, growing adoption of crypto asset management software between custodian banks, payments market infrastructures (PMIs), central securities depositories (CSDs,) and central counterparty clearing houses (CCPs) for efficient integration of crypto assets with traditional financial assets management systems is another factor expected to boost growth of the global crypto asset management market in the upcoming year.

However, lack of well-structured and supportive government regulations for crypto-assets among particular countries is a major factor expected to restraint growth of the global crypto asset management market. Moreover, the high cost associated with crypto assets infrastructure is another factor expected to hinder the growth of the target market to a certain extent.

Institutions segment is expected to hold the largest market size in the crypto asset management market throughout the forecast period. Institutional clients include banking, financial firms, hedge fund providers, investment firms, and brokerage firms. Cryptocurrency has been extensively accepted by institutional clients across the globe. The financial firms are anticipated to integrate digital currency with their traditional banking systems.

Region-wise, North America is estimated to account for the largest market size during the forecast period followed by Europe. The U.S. has emerged as a larger market for the growth of the crypto asset management market in North America, because of the large-scale implementation of crypto asset management solutions among financial institutions. The growth in cryptocurrencies has created huge opportunities for financial institutions across the U.S. With the increasing Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) and exchange trading platforms, institutions are adopting digital currencies as digital assets.

Recent developments, In October 2017, Ledger collaborated with Intel for integrating its in-house established OS BOLOS with Intel’s Software Guard Extensions (SGX). The integration would further improve the security of digital assets. In June 2018, Coinbase started offering its custody services in Japan to increase its operations in the Asia Pacific.

The scope of Global Crypto Asset Management Market

Global Crypto Asset Management Market, By Platform

• Custodian Solution

• Wallet Management

Global Crypto Asset Management Market, By Deployment Type

• On-Premises

• Cloud

Global Crypto Asset Management Market, By End-User

• Institutions

o Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

o Hedge Funds

o Brokerage Firms

o Others

• Retail and Ecommerce

• Others

Global Crypto Asset Management Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Crypto Asset Management Market

• Coinbase

• Gemini

• Crypto Finance

• Vo1t

• Digital Asset Custody Company

• Bitgo

• Ledger

• Metaco SA

• Iconomi

• Exodus Movement

• Xapo

• Itbit

• Altairian Capital

• Koine Finance

