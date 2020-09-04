Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Type, Application, End User, Region.

Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market was valued US$ 200 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 3450.3 Mn by 2026, at CAGR of 42.76% during forecast period.

Growth of computer vision in healthcare market is driven by the increasing demand for computer vision systems in healthcare industry, government initiatives to increase implementation of AI-based technologies, big data in healthcare, and use of computer vision in precision medicine. But, foot-dragging among medical practitioners to adopt AI-based technologies, and lack of awareness and technical knowledge will be limiting the market growth to a certain extent.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

On the basis of application, Medical Imaging & Diagnostics segment will hold constant share during the forecast period. Computer Vision systems enables to make extensive use of medical imaging & diagnostics data to offer better diagnosis, treatment, prediction of diseases and fast and accurate segmentation of medical images.

Computer vision in healthcare market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia, and the rest of the world. Market in North America is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. High growth of North American market can be resulting into the growing number of imaging procedures for disease diagnosis, increasing adoption of personalized medicine, and rising government initiatives for the adoption of AI-based solutions in healthcare.

NVIDIA is a leading player in the visual computing business, company has a well-recognized geographic footprint and deals with foremost OEMs or ODMs. The company focuses on emerging new AI products in the computer vision market. In recent times, NVIDIA witnessed a significant rise in its data center revenue. The company mainly focuses on implementing organic growth strategies to sustain its position in market. As, in September 2018, the company launched the NVIDIA Clara platform, and in October 2017, the company launched the NVIDIA GPU Cloud (NGC).

This report contains growth opportunities over the forecast period, while also highlighting the market drivers, constraints, threats, challenges, competitive landscape, and other key features, like the supply chain with respects to global market. With all these analysis and information, this report can provide a valuable guidance to readers looking to gain a clear understanding of all factors which are influencing the market for Computer Vision in Healthcare market currently and are projected to continue during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding computer vision in healthcare market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size.

Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in computer vision in healthcare market.

Scope of Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market:

Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market by Type:

• Services

• Software

• Hardware

Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market by Application:

• Surgeries

• Medical Imaging & Diagnostics

• Patient management and Research

• Clinical trials

• Other Applications

Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market by End User:

• Diagnostic Centers

• Healthcare Providers

• Academic Research Institutes

• Life Science Industry

• Private & Public Research Centers

• Other End Users

Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in Market Include:

• NVIDIA Corporation

• Microsoft

• Intel Corporation

• Xilinx Inc.

• IBM

• Google

• Basler AG

• Arterys

• AiCure

• iCAD Inc

