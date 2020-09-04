Global Cloud Testing Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Component, Application, and Geography.

Global Cloud Testing Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ 6.89 Bn in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

Cloud testing market is segmented by Component, by Application and Geography. Based on the component market is classified as Testing platform & Service. An application is divided into Media & Entertainment, Telecom & IT, BFSI, Transportation, Retail & E-commerce, and Healthcare. Region wise divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Cloud-based testing mention to monitoring, testing, measuring, and controlling, activities in a cloud-based environment and infrastructure by expanding the cloud technologies and solutions. Multiple IT organizations have categorized cloud testing as testing as a Service (TaaS) which are used for validation of various software products owned by organizations or individuals. Many IT giants are supplying the testing products and services which use a licensing model based on the cloud for their end-users. For example, load testing which is categorized as one of the platforms for cloud testing can be accessed on demand for a product to test proprietary applications.

Based on Application, Retail and eCommerce includes online retailers who leverage the cloud technology to supply their offerings to their customers. Growing competition among eCommerce giants is acting as a threat to the brick-and-mortar stores, with an increasing number of online retailers operating through web and mobile apps. So, customer service and satisfaction are of foremost importance to these retailers which can be achieved through continuous delivery and uninterrupted functioning of the digital offerings. Cloud testing tools and services offer on-demand services to these retailers to load test their applications that are accessed by many users per second.

In terms of geography, North America is expect to have significant growth in the Cloud Testing market. The United States and Canada are leading countries in the region. This is due to rising in a number of cloud-based organizations which require frequent maintenance and testing services.

Some of the key players in the cloud testing market include IBM, Oracle, CA Technologies, Micro Focus, SmartBear Software, SOASTA, Xamarin, Cavisson Systems, Tricentis, Cigniti, Cognizant, and Capgemini.

The scope of the Global Cloud Testing Market

Global Cloud Testing Market, by Components:

• Testing Platform/Tools

• Services

Global Cloud Testing Market, by Application:

• Media & Entertainment

• Telecom & IT

• BFSI

• Transportation

• Retail & E-commerce

• Healthcare

Global Cloud Testing Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key players in Global Cloud Testing Market:

• IBM

• Oracle

• CA Technologies

• Micro Focus

• SmartBear Software

• SOASTA

• Xamarin

• Cavisson Systems

• Tricentis

• Cigniti

• Cognizant

• Capgemini.

