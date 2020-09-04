Global Clinical Information System Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Product, Delivery mode, Type, End use Region.

Global Clinical Information System Market was value US$ XXX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XXX Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of XXX%.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global clinical information system market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global clinical information system market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Growing urbanization and proliferation of corporate offices ultimately drives the demand for the clinical information system. Corporate offices maintain the records of their employees in order to aid them by fast treatment of the chronic diseases. The several government hospitals across the world are taking initiatives in order to save the data of the patient in order to facilitate accurate treatment of the patient.

Additionally, the advancement in technologies for instance ability to record data in structured formats, advanced voice recognition, growing use of mobile devices and also government initiatives to increase the use of CIS. Some of the restrain factors of the clinical information systems market are rapidly changing technology, high cost involved in installation & maintenance of CIS and requirement of professional training to handle CIS.

Hospital segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate on the account of increasing prevalence of the chronic disease among the growing population coupled with high liability on hospitals to treat patients. Also, clinical information system enables to maintain the data electronically and reduces the wastage of the paper.

Cloud based segment is projected to be fastest growing segment on the account of the easy storage of the data for long period of time. Cloud also enables easy sharing of the data between two different institutions.

Electronic Medical Records (EMR) System and picture archiving and communication systems are the dominant segments globally among other clinical information product types owing to its integration facility that transfers medical observations to a remote viewer.

Region-wise, North America is projected to lead the global clinical information system market on the account of high penetration of the internet services in North America. Moreover, clinical information system enables major healthcare institutions to maintain the data electronically and decreases the chances of errors. However, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period on the account of developing healthcare industry. Also, rapid urbanization in various developing countries is anticipated to boost the market growth for the clinical information system.

The scope of Global Clinical Information System Market

Global Clinical Information System Market, by Product

• Laboratory Information System (LIS)

• Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) system

• Radiology Information System (RIS)

• Pharmacy Information System (PIS)

• Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS)

• Electronic Medical Records (EMR) System

Global Clinical Information System Market, by Delivery Mode

• On-premises

• Cloud based

Global Clinical Information System Market, by Type

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Global Clinical Information System Market, by End use

• Business Office

• Hospital

• Outpatient

Global Clinical Information System Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Clinical Information System Market

• Cerner Corporation

• Infermed

• Epic

• Lifecom

• GreenWay

• iMDsoft

• Allscipts

• Theradoc

• Eclinicalworks

• GE Health care

• NEXTGen

• athenahealthy, Inc.

• Practice Fusion, Inc.

• Mednet, Healthland

• Iatric Systems, Inc.

• Clinicmaster

• Quintiles

• Accenture

• Allegro CTMS

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Surgical Information Systems LLC

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Clinical Information System Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-clinical-information-systems-market/25362/

