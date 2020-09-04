Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market is expected to reach USD XX Million by 2026 from USD XX Million in 2018 at CAGR ofXX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report)

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Various factors driving the Clinical Decision Support Systems market growth are increasing digitization of medical practices, high healthcare IT budgets and rise in demand for chair time optimization in developed economies.

Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market is segmented by component, type, model, delivery mode, product, application, setting, level of interactivity, and geography. The component segment is sub-segmented as software, hardware, and services. Product segment is classified as integrated CDSS and standalone CDSS. Type segment is bifurcated as therapeutic clinical decision support systems and diagnostic clinical decision support systems. The model segment is divided into knowledge-based CDSS and non-knowledge-based CDSS. The setting segment is further sub-segmented as inpatient settings and ambulatory care settings. Various Level of Interactivity explained in the scope of this report are active CDSS and Passive CDSS. Delivery mode segment is classified as cloud-based and on-premise. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Increasing digitization of medical practices and high healthcare IT budgets are trending the overall Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market. However, reluctance to adopt mobile CDSS will restrain the market growth. North America is expected to dominate the Clinical Decision Support Systems Market in forecast period followed by Europe and APAC. Technologically advanced research and treatment platforms for diagnosis of chronic diseases and the increase in the group medical practices in this region will fuel the Clinical Decision Support Systems Market in the North America region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the component, type, model, delivery mode, product, application, setting, level of interactivity, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their key regions

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get the unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at the country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market.

Key Players in the Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Are:

• GE Healthcare

• Optum, Inc. (UnitedHealth Group)

• Truven Health Analytics

• First Databank, Inc.

• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

• IBM

• Elsevier B.V. (A Division of Relx Group)

• Hearst Health

• Wolters Kluwer Health

• Philips Healthcare (A Subsidiary of Royal Philips Electronics)

• Meditech

• Epic Systems

• Mckesson

• Cerner

• NextGen Healthcare Information System LLC

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Healthcare Institutions/Providers (Hospitals, Medical Groups, Physician Practices, Diagnostic Centers, Pharmacies, Ambulatory Centers, and Outpatient Clinics)

• Healthcare IT Service Providers

• Healthcare Insurance Companies/Payers

• Contract research organizations (CROs)

• Government Bodies

The scope of the Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Report:

Research report categorizes the Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market based on component, type, model, delivery mode, product, application, setting, level of interactivity, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, By Component:

• Software

• Hardware

• Services

Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, By Type:

• Therapeutic Clinical Decision Support Systems

• Diagnostic Clinical Decision Support Systems

Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, By Model

• Knowledge-Based CDSS

• Non-Knowledge-Based CDSS

Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, By Delivery Mode:

• Cloud-Based

• On-Premise

Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, By Product:

• Integrated CDSS

• Standalone CDSS

Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, By Application:

• Conventional Clinical Decision Support Systems

• Advanced Clinical Decision Support Systems

Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, By Level of Interactivity:

• Active CDSS

• Passive CDSS

Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, By Setting:

• Inpatient Settings

• Ambulatory Care Settings

Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Clinical Decision Support Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Clinical Decision Support Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Clinical Decision Support Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Clinical Decision Support Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Clinical Decision Support Systems by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

