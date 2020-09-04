Global Clickstream Analytics Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Clickstream Analytics Market is expected to reach USD 2142.23 Million by 2026 from USD XX Million in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for Global Clickstream Analytics Market.

The key driving factor for this market includes the market include rise in eCommerce leading to unprecedented growth in consumer data and rapid adoption of mobile technology providing multiple digital touch points.

The retail and eCommerce sub-segment among the vertical segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share over the forecast period. The growing need for eCommerce across all regions. Clickstream analytics Softwares and services offer crucial benefits to the retail and eCommerce vertical, such as cutting inevitable losses, creating new opportunities, saving costs by ensuring uninterrupted operations, and increasing efficiency by analyzing clickstream data in real time. The retail and eCommerce vertical is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Geographically, the Global Clickstream Analytics Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The swift growth of the market in the APAC region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global market. The growth in the region is attributed to the increasing adoption of eCommerce and smart technologies, and various government initiatives, such as smart cities across the APAC countries, including China and India.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Key Highlights:

• Complete analysis with respect to individual growth trends is incorporated within the scope of our study.

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key drivers, restraints opportunities for Global Clickstream Analytics Market.

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that are instrumental in changing the market scenario, prospective opportunities, market shares, growth strategies along with identification of key companies is profiled.

• Detailed quantitative analysis of the current and future trends for the forecast period has been profiled.

• Global Clickstream Analytics Market analysis and segmentation with respect to type, services, application, deployment type, organization size, vertical and geography.

• Global Clickstream Analytics Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America along with their key regions

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Clickstream Analytics Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Clickstream Analytics Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Clickstream Analytics Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Clickstream Analytics Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2018

• Estimated year – 2019

• Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Research Methodology:

The research methodology used to forecast and estimate the Global Clickstream Analytics Market was done by collecting data about key vendor revenues via secondary research, which includes databases & directories (Bloomberg BusinessWeek, D&B Hoovers, and Factiva). Vendor offerings have also been considered in order to determine the market segmentation. The bottom-up approach was employed to estimate the overall market size of the Global Clickstream Analytics Market, which was derived by collecting the revenues of the key players in the market. After estimating the overall market size, the market was categorized into several segments and sub-segments, which were then verified via primary research by conducting extensive interviews with senior, such as Vice Presidents (VPs), Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), directors, and executives of Global Clickstream Analytics Market globally.

The major key players that influence growth of Global Clickstream Analytics Market includes:

• AT Internet

• Adobe.

• IBM Corporation

• Google, Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

• Connexity

• SAP

• Splunk

• HP Enterprises

• Jumpshot

• Talend

• Webtrends

• Vlocity

• Verto Analytics

Key Target Audience:

• Software vendors

• Investment houses

• System integrators

• Original equipment manufacturers

• Advisory firms

• Venture capitalists

• National regulatory authorities

• Private equity groups

• Equity research firms

Scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the Global Clickstream Analytics Market based on type, services, application, deployment type, organization size, vertical and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Clickstream Analytics Market with key developments in companies and market trends

Global Clickstream Analytics Market, by Type:

• Software

• Services

Global Clickstream Analytics Market, by Services:

• Managed Services

• Professional Services

Global Clickstream Analytics Market, by Application:

• Click path optimization

• Customer analysis

• Website/application optimization

• Traffic analysis

• Basket analysis and personalization

• Others

Global Clickstream Analytics Market, by Deployment Model:

• On-Demand

• On-Premises

Global Clickstream Analytics Market, by Organization Size:

• Small and Medium Size Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Clickstream Analytics Market, by Vertical:

• BFSI

• Travel & Hospitality

• Government

• Retail & eCommerce

• Transportation & Logistics

• IT and telecom

• Energy & Utilities

• Media & Entertainment

• Others

Global Clickstream Analytics Market, by Geographies:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of North America Clickstream Analytics Market

• Breakdown of Europe Clickstream Analytics Market

• Breakdown of Asia Pacific Clickstream Analytics Market

• Breakdown of Middle East & Africa Clickstream Analytics Market

• Breakdown of Latin America Clickstream Analytics Market

