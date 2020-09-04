Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Services (Managed & Professional Services and Others), by Software (MDM, Mobile Content Management and Others), by Security (Device Security, Network Security, IAM), by Deployment Type (Cloud & On-Premise), end-users, Vertical and by Geography

Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market is expected to reach 114.49 Billion by 2026 from XX Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market means ‘Bring Your Own Device’ (BYOD) for an individual, which will mainly concentrate on telework and remote work trends. This market will give the work platform to setup remote work through which employees do their professional duties through the global Internet by their own devices. Smart market support enterprise mobile application development so that company can use the advantages of BYOD movement.

Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market is segmented by services, by software, by security, by deployment, by end-user vertical and by geography. MDM (Mobile Device Management) is sub-segment of the software system and is expected to gain the largest market share in Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market during the forecast period. Use of MDM in this market has increased due to the increment of mobile devices which is personally used for the professional work. By service segment, the market is estimated to experience the fastest growth rate of professional services. By security type, the largest share of Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market is to gain device security during the forecasting period due to its high production. The sub-segments like cloud-based mobility market and retail sector also shares the largest market in forecasting period. This is because of the rapid use and benefits associated with it which increases the higher CAGR in forecasting period. Thus this growth is attributed to increased efficiency. Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market on the basis of geography Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

However increasing productivity and employee satisfaction increased Smartphone penetration, reducing hardware cost for enterprises, increasing in Mobile Data and Mobile Devices are the major factor for driving the Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market and at the same time the lack of Government and Compliance Issues, High Cost of BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Solutions, Security Risks Vis-À-Vis Device Management are the factor to restraint the Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market growth. One of the higher growth regions in the forecasting period is APAC. Increasing manufacturing and sales of the product in the regions such as Asia Pacific will fuel the Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Marketing.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/7140

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market analysis with respect to the service, software, security, deployment type, end-users vertical and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions.

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2018

• Estimated Year – 2019

• Forecast Period – 2019 to 2026

For company profiles, 2017 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered

Research Methodology

The research methodology used in this report contains various data which is collected from secondary sources such as telecom regulatory associations and cloud computing association. Market segmentation is also taken into consideration under some vendor. Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights into this market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market globally.

Key Players in the Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market:

• Microsoft Corporation

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Blackberry Limited

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Tech Mahindra Limited

• Capgemini

• Honeywell International, Inc.

• SAP SE

• Accenture

• Tata Consultancy Services Limited

• Infosys Limited

• HCL Technologies Limited

• AT&T

• Oracle corporation

• Avaya Inc.

• Citrix Systems, Inc.

• iPass, Inc.

• Meru Networks

• Globo PLC

• SOTI Inc.

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Mobility Solution Providers

• Enterprises/SMEs

• Mobile Application Consumers

• Mobility Service Providers

• Application and software developers

• BYOD Service Users

• Regulatory Bodies and Telecommunication Organization

• Device Manufactures

• Government and regulatory authorities

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/7140

The scope of the Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market:

Research report categorizes the Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market based on services, software, security, deployment, end-user vertical and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market, by Services

• Managed Services

• Professional Services

Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market, by Software

• Mobile Device Management

• Mobile Application Management

• Mobile Telecom Expense Management

• Mobile Email management

• Mobile Data Management

• Others (Mobile Recovery Management and Wireless Expense Management)

Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market, by security

• Device Security

• Applications Security

• Network Security

• Multi-user Management

• Identity Access Management

• Mobile Fleets Security

• Email Security

• Mobile Content Security

Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market, by Deployment

• On-premises

• Cloud

Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market, by end-users vertical

• BFSI

• Automobile

• Retail

• IT & Telecom

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Energy and Utilities

• Transportation and Logistics

• Others (Government, Education, and Media & Entertainment)

Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market, by Geography

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue BYOD & Enterprise Mobility by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-byod-enterprise-mobility-market/7140/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com