Anti-radiation Devices for Cell Phones Market – by Type, by Distribution Channel and by Region – Global Industry Analysis, Market Share, Trends, Size, and Forecasts to 2020 – 2027.

Global Anti-radiation Devices for Cell Phones Market was valued US$ 223.75 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 399.05 Mn by 2027, at CAGR of 7.5% during forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Anti-radiation Devices for Cell Phones: Overview

Anti-radiation devices for cell phones used in different mobile devices decrease the radiation effect on the human body. Currently, the smart phones or cellphones have become an integral part of human lives globally. Simultaneously, adverse effects to the human health from the rising usage of cell phones have experienced globally, as cell phones radiate electromagnetic waves, which are recognized to enhance the chances of cancer and other diseases on exposure. The rising awareness about the ill-effects of long-term exposure to radiation have played vital role in driving the demand for anti-radiation devices for cell phones in recent years and the inclination is expected to continue during the forecast period (2019-2027).The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Government bodies across the world and several mobile manufacturers are enthusiastically focusing on spreading awareness concerning the ill effects of electromagnetic waves on the human body and instructing consumers to avoid keeping cell phones directly near the head or the body. The radiation from cell phones have adverse effects on children and pregnant ladies quickly, such growing awareness regarding the ill effects of mobile radiations, is pouring to the demand of anti-radiation devices for cell phones. Additionally, The drastic growth in the number of cell phone users across the world is boosting the anti-radiation devices for cell phones market and expected to reach a value of ~US$ 399.05 Mn over the forecast period.

Advance Wavelength Technology to Supplement Demand for Anti-radiation Devices:

According to estimates, 5G is likely to be many times faster than 4G. In the past few years, more number of countries are in the process of rolling out the 5G network, addressing the problems associated with cell phone radiations remains a major challenge. Several developed countries, including Germany and the U.S. are at the forefront, in terms of launching the 5G mobile network.

However, the introduction of 5G network technology is likely to enhance the demand for anti-radiation devices for cell phones in the forecasted period and supplement the growth of the anti-radiation devices for cell phones market.

R&D in the field of Anti-radiation Devices:

Key players in the anti-radiation devices for cell phones market are investing on R&D and focusing on the discovery of new, efficient, and cost-effective materials to develop improved anti-radiation devices for cell phones. For instance, in 2019, a group of scientists in India developed a new composite material to be used in the absorption of electromagnetic interference (EMI). These research and development activities and innovations within the anti-radiation devices for cell phones market are driving the growth of the market.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Anti-radiation Devices for Cell Phones Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Anti-radiation Devices for Cell Phones Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Anti-radiation Devices for Cell Phones Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Anti-radiation Devices for Cell Phones Market make the report investor’s guide.

Anti-radiation Devices for Cell Phones Market Regional Overview:

The report covers all the major aspects of the big data market and provides an in-depth analysis across the several regions around the globe. Among those, the region North America holds the largest market share of US$ XX.XX Mn and is expected to grow US$ XX.XX Mn by the end of the 2027 with CAGR of XX.XX%, attributed to rising influence toward buying anti-radiation chips and cases for their cell phones. The Asia Pacific region have great opportunities to grow in this market due to the presence of various developing economies, such as China, Japan and India. The Asian Pacific market is likely to grow at CAGR of XX.XX% and would reach to US$ XX.XX Mn over the forecast period.

Anti-radiation Devices for Cell Phones Market – Segmentation

Global Anti-radiation Devices for Cell Phones Market by Type

• Chip

• Sticker

• Case

• Others

Global Anti-radiation Devices for Cell Phones Market by Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online

Global Anti-radiation Devices for Cell Phones Market by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key players operating in the anti-radiation devices for cell phones market are

• Penumbra Brands, Inc.

• AMERICAN AIRES INC.

• Cellsafe

• DefenderShield

• Mobile Safety

• RadiArmor

• RF Safe Corporation

• SafeSleeve Anti-Radiation Cases

• Syenergy Environics Limited

• Waves Protect Corp.

