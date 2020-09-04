Certificate Authority Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Certificate Types, Services, SSL Certificate Validation Type, Organization Size, Industry Vertical and Region

Certificate Authority Market is expected to reach US$ XX Mn. by 2026 at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.

A certification authority (CA) or certificate authority is an entity that issues digital certificates. A digital certificate certifies the ownership of a public key.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The increase in awareness among internet users about secure web access, the growing need to build trust among the expanding online customer base, and adhering to stringent compliances and regulations are some of the driving factors expected to drive the growth of the certificate authority market during the forecast period. Running a private certificate authority or using self-signed certificates are some of the restraining factors would affect the certificate authority market during the forecast period.

Among certificate type, the SSL Certificates segment is expected to hold the largest certificate authority market size during the forecast period, as this segment helps the client to authenticate the website. This segment provides various features such as integrity, encryption, non-repudiation, and authentication. Moreover, these features collaboratively establish non-repudiation for data transferred over web browsers, which prevents parties from cyber risks. These features are responsible for the deployment of SSL certificates.

Based on the service segment, Managed Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) services segment is expected to hold the larger certificate authority market share during the forecast period. The PKI technology offers organizations the way to control many digital certificates for authentication, SSL, usages of digital signatures, and document signing. A managed PKI service provides access to digital certificates without the need to establish, buy, protect, and operate an in-house certificate authority. It helps to secure communications for network and user access and cloud-based applications without increasing IT burden.

Among Industry Verticals, the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) industry vertical is expected to have the large market size during the forecast period, as organizations focus on security and privacy online transactions and their sensitive information.

Geographically, North America held the XX% share of the certificate authority market share in 2018. North America is advanced in terms of infrastructure and technology adoption. Furthermore, large numbers of digital certificate vendors are present in this region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Certificate Authority Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Certificate Authority Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Certificate Authority Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Certificate Authority Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Certificate Authority Market

Certificate Authority Market, By Certificate Types

SSL Certificates

Secure Email Certificates

Code Signing Certificates

Authentication Certificates

Certificate Authority Market, By Services

Support Services

Implementation and Integration Services

Managed PKI Services

Certificate Authority Market, By SSL Certificate Validation Type

Extended Validation

Organization Validation

Domain Validation

Certificate Authority Market, By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Certificate Authority Market, by Industry Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Government and Defense

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Travel and Hospitality

Education

Others (Transportation and Logistics, Media and Entertainment, and Manufacturing)

Certificate Authority Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Certificate Authority Market,By region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East Africa

• Latin America

Key Players in Certificate Authority Market

IdenTrust

Comodo CA

DigiCert

GoDaddy

GlobalSign

Asseco Data Systems

ACTALIS

Entrust Datacard

Trustwave

SSL.com

Network Solutions

TWCA

SwissSign

WISeKey

OneSpan

Buypass

Camerfirma

Hongkong Post

EBG Information Technologies and Services

Harica

Certigna

NETLOCK

TURKTRUST

certSIGN

Disig

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Certificate Authority Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Certificate Authority Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Certificate Authority Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Certificate Authority Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Certificate Authority Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Certificate Authority Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Certificate Authority Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Certificate Authority by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Certificate Authority Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Certificate Authority Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Certificate Authority Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

