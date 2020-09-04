Global Identity as a Service Market – forecast and analysis (2019-2026) by Deployment Type by Enterprise Size, by Application, by Screening Industry and by Region.

Global Identity as a Service Market was valued at USD XX billion in 2018 and is expected to reach at USD XX billion by 2026, at CAGR of XX % during forecast period.

Identity as a Service is described as the authentication infrastructure managed and hosted by a third-part cloud vendor to provide identity and access management services.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Identity as a Service Market Drivers and Restrains:

Global Identity as a Service Market is mainly driven by a rise in the consumer demand for cloud security solutions during forecast period 2019-2026. Identity and access management-as-a-service is a framework that allows the cloud service provider to deliver identity and access management in a public cloud. IDaaS is appropriate for industries and organization as it provides cloud features including portability, and pay-per-use service. Organizations and industry participants are becoming more conscious about the role of digital identity management as there is a steep rise in digital workforce. Remote workers who are located outside the corporate network can also access different set of business processes, compounding the risk to organizations.

Use of digital payment is increasing in the banking and financial sector. This in turn has resulted in a growing need for security for the consumers as well as employees and to protect client data through identity and access management solutions. Advancing virtualization has resulted in a greater number of banking functions operating online while increasing vulnerability to cyber-attacks. Consequently, the demand for IDaaS is expected to have a high potential growth in this segment over forecast period.

However factors such as high cost & complexities associated with the implementation of identity as a service and Lack of awareness and apprehensions about adopting cloud security solutions are a restraining the growth of the market.

Global Identity as a Service Market Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to dominate the Global Identity as a Service Market during forecast period at a CAGR of xx%. Increasing adoption of new trends such as bring-your-own-device (BYOD) that can used on-the-move. This has led to the increasing adoption of IDaaS patches to provide fool proof security to operations.

Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at second highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising cyber threats and demand of strong identification and authentication by organization is driving cloud identity and access management (IAM) market in the region.

Global Identity as a Service Market Segment Analysis:

Based on access type, the Identity as a Service Market is segmented into single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, compliance management, directory services, and others. The multi-factor authentication segment is expected to exhibit a highest share of the Identity as a Service Market during forecast period due to the growing need for higher levels of authentication to access remote multiple applications and resources. Moreover, compliance management is also expected to expand significantly over the forecast period. Identity-as-a-service solutions continuously provide opportunities in retail and consumer electronics, public sector, and energy and utilities, where the compliance management and securing of data is crucial.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in understanding Global Identity as a Service Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence. To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period. PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of the market as well as detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will to address all questions of shareholders to prioritize the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Identity as a Service Market.

Scope of Report:

Global Identity as a Service Market Segmentation by Deployment

• Public

• Private

• Hybrid

Global Identity as a Service Market Segmentation by Services

• On-Site

• In-House

Global Identity as a Service Market Segmentation by Enterprise Size

• Small & Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Identity as a Service Market Segmentation by Access Type

• Single Sign-On

• Multi-factor Authentication

• Compliance Management

• Directory Services

• Others

Global Identity as a Service Market Segmentation by Application

• Document Verification

• Authentication/identification

• Screening

Global Identity as a Service Market Segmentation by Industry

• Government

• Retail & Consumer Electronics

• Transportation & Logistics

• Media & Entertainment

• IT & Telecommunication

• BFSI

• Energy & Utility

• Automotive

Global Identity as a Service Market Segmentation by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Identity as a Service Market Major Players:

• CA Technologies

• Centrify Corporation

• ILANTUS Technologies

• iWelcome

• JumpCloud

• Okta, Inc.

• OneLogin Inc.

• Salesforce.com

• Exostar

• Oracle Corporation

• Microsoft

• IBM Corporation

• Ping Identity Corporation

• Google LLC

• Fischer International Identity

