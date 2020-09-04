Global Cardiovascular Information System Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by Mode of Operation, by Component, by Application, by End User and by Geography

Global Cardiovascular Information System Market is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 from US$ XX Mn in 2018 at CAGR of XX %.

Global cardiovascular information system market is segmented by type, mode of operation, component, application, end user, and geography. By type, a segment is bifurcated as CVIS and C-PACS. In terms of mode of operation, the cardiovascular information system market is divided into web-based, on-site and cloud-based. Based on the component, the cardiovascular information system market is classified into software, services, and hardware.

On the basis of application, the cardiovascular information system market is categorized into catheterization lab CVIS solutions, pacemaker/ICD lab CVIS solutions, outpatient clinics CVIS solutions, heart failure centers CVIS solutions, echocardiography lab CVIS solutions, electrophysiology lab CVIS solutions, ECG studies/holter monitoring CVIS solutions, nuclear cardiology CVIS solutions, cardiothoracic centre CVIS solutions, and other applications. Based on end-user, the cardiovascular information system market is classified into hospitals and diagnostics centers. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases such as cardiac failure, arrhythmias, and ischemic heart disease is the chief driver of the global cardiovascular information system market. Increase in demand to reduce healthcare costs and demand to curb the number of deaths due to cardiovascular diseases will help to drive the cardiovascular information systems market. However, the high cost and technical complexities often associated with these systems, are anticipated to create bottlenecks for the global cardiovascular information system market. Furthermore, the high cost and technical complexities often associated with these systems are anticipated to hamper the growth of the global cardiovascular information system market.

In terms of type, CVIS segment is anticipated to lead the market in the forecast period, owing to the high rate of awareness and the relatively cheaper cost compared to others.

Based on the mode of operation, the cloud-based segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Increase in demand for cloud-based services due to reduced operational cost & easy accessibility to data will fuel the Cloud-Based segment growth.

In terms of components, the CVIS software holds the largest share due to a growing need for integrated EMR/EHR with CVIS. The growing number of companies offering services and solution would further drive the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, North America is the leading the global CVIS market. Europe in the recent years has emerged as the second-leading market for the cardiovascular information system, trailed by the Asia Pacific, which is a considered a strong emerging market.

Some of the key players in the cardiovascular information system market are Mckesson Corporation, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, AGFA Healthcare, Fujifilm Medical Systems, Merge Healthcare, Digisonics, Cerner Corporation, and Lumedx.

