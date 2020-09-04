Biological Organic Fertilizer Market: In-depth Study on Industry Size and Analysis on Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecasts 2020-2024

“

The report offers a far-reaching analysis of Biological Organic Fertilizer industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, conveying definite market information, and adding valuable & knowledgeable data. It surveys the effect of the mechanical advancements, changes in speculation propensities, and top to the bottom outline of Product Specification.

Competitive Landscape:

Geographically, the global Biological Organic Fertilizer market is analysed by top manufacturers (production, price, revenue (value), and market share). The competitive analysis of leading market players is another notable feature of this report; it identifies direct or indirect competitors in the market are Agri Life, Ajay Bio-Tech (India) Ltd, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd., T. Stanes & Company Limited, Camson Bio Technologies Limited, Kribhco, Bio Protan, Futureco Bioscience S.L., Rajshree Biosolutions LLP, National Fertilizers Limited, Stanley Fertilizer Co., Ltd., Krishak Biotech Private Limited., Ballaleshwar Agro Bio-Tech

In the primary research process, various sources from both the supply and demand sides were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information for this Biological Organic Fertilizer Market report. The primary sources from the supply side include product manufacturers (and their competitors), opinion leaders, industry experts, research institutions, distributors, dealers, and traders, as well as the raw materials suppliers, and producers, etc.

The primary sources from the demand side include Biological Organic Fertilizer industry experts such as business leaders, marketing and sales directors, technology and innovation directors, supply chain executive, End-User (product buyers), and related key executives from various key companies and organizations operating in the global Biological Organic Fertilizer market.

Primary Types of the industry are Organic residue based fertilizers , Microorganism (biofertilizers) ,

Primary Applications of the industry are Seed treatment, Soil treatment, Others

This report is based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information collected on the Biological Organic Fertilizer market from various sources. Our analysts have analysed the information & data and gained insights using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts with the primary objective to provide a holistic view of the Biological Organic Fertilizer Industry.

The following market parameters were considered to estimate market value:

Market driving trends

Predicted opportunities

Challenges and restraints

Technological developments

Other developments, e.g. Infrastructural

Consumer preferences

Government regulations

Consumer spending dynamics and trends

Market Overview

The report includes overviews market introduction, market drivers & influencing factors, restraints & challenges, and potential growth opportunities of Biological Organic Fertilizer market. The report consists of market evaluation tools such as Porter’s five forces, PESTLE Analysis, and value chain analysis.

Table of Content

Chapter 1 About the Biological Organic Fertilizer Industry

1.1 Industry Definition and Types

1.1.1 Organic residue based fertilizers

1.1.2 Microorganism (biofertilizers)

1.2 Main Market Activities

1.3 Similar Industries

1.4 Industry at a Glance

Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape

2.1 Biological Organic Fertilizer Markets by Regions

2.1.1 USA

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.1.2 Europe

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.1.3 China

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.1.4 India

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.1.5 Japan

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.1.6 South East Asia

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.2 World Biological Organic Fertilizer Market by Types

Organic residue based fertilizers

Microorganism (biofertilizers)

2.3 World Biological Organic Fertilizer Market by Applications

Seed treatment

Soil treatment

Others

2.4 World Biological Organic Fertilizer Market Analysis

2.4.1 World Biological Organic Fertilizer Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019

2.4.2 World Biological Organic Fertilizer Market Consumption and Growth rate 2014-2019

2.4.3 World Biological Organic Fertilizer Market Price Analysis 2014-2019

Chapter 3 World Biological Organic Fertilizer Market share

3.1 Major Production Market share by Players

3.2 Major Revenue (M USD) Market share by Players

3.3 Major Production Market share by Regions in 2018, Through 2024

3.4 Major Revenue (M USD) Market share By Regions in 2018, Through 2024

Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis

4.1 Industry Supply chain Analysis

4.2 Raw material Market Analysis

4.2.1 Raw material Prices Analysis 2014-2019

4.2.2 Raw material Supply Market Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers Analysis

4.3 Production Process Analysis

4.4 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks

4.5 End users Market Analysis

Chapter 5 Company Profiles

5.1 Agri Life

5.1.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.1.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.1.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.2 Ajay Bio-Tech (India) Ltd

5.2.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.2.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.2.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.3 Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.

5.3.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.3.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.3.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.4 T. Stanes & Company Limited

5.4.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.4.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.4.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.5 Camson Bio Technologies Limited

5.5.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.5.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.5.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.6 Kribhco

5.6.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.6.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.6.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.7 Bio Protan

5.7.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.7.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.7.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.8 Futureco Bioscience S.L.

5.8.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.8.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.8.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.9 Rajshree Biosolutions LLP

5.9.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.9.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.9.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.10 National Fertilizers Limited

5.10.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.10.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.10.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.11 Stanley Fertilizer Co., Ltd.

5.11.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.11.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.11.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.12 Krishak Biotech Private Limited.

5.12.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.12.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.12.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.13 Ballaleshwar Agro Bio-Tech

5.13.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.13.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.13.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

