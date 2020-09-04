Global Service Integration and Management Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Component, by Solution, by Services & Region.

Global Service Integration and Management Market is valued US$3.81 bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$XX bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX %.



Service Integration and Management market helps seamlessly integrate interdependent services from a multitude of internal and external service providers into single end-to-end services to meet business requirements. Service Integration and Management Market growth can be attributed to increasing deployment of IT and managed services. Revenue from the market is also increasing due to adoption of new technologies such as big data analytics in order to improve performance and delivery of services on time. Increase in global ICT spending is expected to support the robust growth of the service integration and management market in the years to come. Increasingly complex technology landscape, rising demand for business practices with quick deliverables, integration of next-generation services in business models, and cost pressures are also making the implementation of SIAM strategy critical for success.

Service Integration and Management market is segmented by Component, by Solution, by Services, & by Region. Component is segmented into Solution and Services. Based on solution is segmented into Business & Technology. Services is segmented into Implementation and Advisory. Region wise the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Based on component services play a vital role in the overall SIAM market, as these services help enterprises in the effective functioning of the entire IT infrastructure system, along with specific advisory and implementation services for digital transformation of business processes. SIAM services are gaining traction among enterprises, as they are cost-efficient with no requirement to purchase, install, and maintain the system.

On the basis on service, Global Service Integration and Management Market has been segmented into advisory and implementation; assessment and advisory; and integration and automation. Among these, consulting and implementation services are expected hold the XX% share in the market in the coming years.

In terms of region, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America. North America is expected to hold the XX% market size in the global SIAM market, as a technologically advanced region. U.S. and Canada are major contributors to the growth of SIAM market. These countries have been implementing SIAM solutions extensively with the increasing adoption of enterprise mobility solutions.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Service Integration and Management Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Service Integration and Management Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Service Integration and Management Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Service Integration and Management Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Service Integration and Management Market

Global Service Integration and Management Market, by Component:

• Solution

• Services

Global Service Integration and Management Market, by Solution:

• Business

• Technology

Global Service Integration and Management Market, by Service:

• Implementation

• Advisory

Global Service Integration and Management Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Analysed in Global Service Integration and Management Market

• Wipro

• Atos

• Accenture

• CGI Group

• FUJITSU

• Tata Consultancy Services

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• HCL Technologies

• Capgemini

• Oracle Corporation

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

• Infosys Limited

• Mindtree Limited

• CGI Group Inc.

• NTT DATA Corporation

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Service Integration and Management Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Service Integration and Management Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Service Integration and Management Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Service Integration and Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Service Integration and Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Service Integration and Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Service Integration and Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Service Integration and Management by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Service Integration and Management Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Service Integration and Management Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Service Integration and Management Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

