Global Cloud Telephony Service Market Forecast and Analysis (2020-2026), by Deployment Type, by Enterprise Size, by Network, by Application, by Industry and by Region.

Global Cloud Telephony Service Market was valued USD 19.25 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 52.20 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 13.28% over forecast period 2020-2027.

Global Cloud Telephony Service Market Dynamics:

Cloud telephony is called as a service which helps data and voice services to be functioned by the use of internet connection by replacing a conventional phone line. Cloud telephony is an online communication system with on-demand service. It deals with different networks as well as Public Switched Telephone Networks (PSTNs) and VoIP phone systems.

Major factors driving the growth of the global cloud service market are, cost-effective alternative to traditional telephony systems contain PSTN and ISDN, increasing penetration of mobile devices, growing demand for SAAS tool, increasing access to electricity in developing countries, and migration of telecom companies from traditional to IP networks this migration is owing to higher return on investment (ROI) and control capabilities of cloud telephony services.

Global Cloud Telephony Service Market Segmentation Analysis

Global Cloud Telephony Service Market is by Deployment type, by Enterprise Size, by Network, by Application, by Industry and by Region. By industry, market is segmented into Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Education, IT & Telecommunication and Government. Among all of these IT and Telecommunication industry held 24% market share in 2019 and expected to keep its dominance over forecast period.

There are basically three trends in enterprise communications pushing users to access the cloud and letting them to do it from any device they choose, a development traditional IT communications infrastructure was not designed to handle. High concentration of IT and telecom companies and network developments in the US are helping the adoption of cloud telephony services.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Cloud Telephony Service Market Regional Analysis:

By geography, market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, MEA& Africa and Latin America. North America held 34% market share in 2019 and expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. The US, and Canada, are the leading countries in the North America region. The growth is attributed to the presence of large cloud telephony services solution vendors and advanced IT infrastructure to run enterprise applications and deliver services to the customers seamlessly.

North America is followed by APAC. The Asia-Pacific held 28% market share over forecast period. Growing digitalization and adoption of cloud services to reduce operational costs are the major driving factors for the adoption of cloud telephony services solutions in the region.

Global Cloud Telephony Service Market Competitive Landscape:

The Global Cloud Telephony Service Market has the presence of a large number of players. Major players in the market are concentrating on developing new technologies to facilitate the industry with lowest time and low expenditure consuming technologies. The report covers the market leaders, potential players, followers and new entrants in the market.

It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies such as strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and mergers & acquisition activities and patents. All major & important players are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters.

Some of the key players covered in this market are 8×8, Inc., AVOXI, BroadSoft, Cisco Systems, Inc., DIALPAD, Exotel Techcom Pvt. Ltd., Go 2 Market India Pvt. Ltd., Knowlarity Communications Pvt Ltd., LeadNXT, Megapath and Microsoft Corporation.

These players are using several growth strategies that are mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and developments, to expand their presence in the global cloud telephony service market. Servetel Communications Pvt. Ltd., launched cloud telephony services to India in 2017. It will upsurge the demand for advanced communications capabilities and bring a fresh new range of connectivity solutions into the field.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Cloud Telephony Service Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Cloud Telephony Service Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Cloud Telephony Service Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Cloud Telephony Service Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Cloud Telephony Service Market

Global Cloud Telephony Service Market, by Deployment type

• Hosted

• Cloud

Global Cloud Telephony Service Market, by Enterprise Size

• Small & Medium Enterprises (SME’s)

• Large Enterprises

Global Cloud Telephony Service Market, by Network

• Public Switched Telephone Networks (PSTNs)

• Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP)

Global Cloud Telephony Service Market, by Application

• Conferencing

• Multi-level IVR

• Sales & Marketing

• Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

• Others

Global Cloud Telephony Service Market, by Industry

• Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Media & Entertainment

• Education

• IT and Telecommunication

• Government

Global Cloud Telephony Service Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Cloud Telephony Service Market

• 8×8, Inc.

• AVOXI

• BroadSoft

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• DIALPAD

• Exotel Techcom Pvt. Ltd.

• Go 2 Market India Pvt. Ltd.

• Knowlarity Communications Pvt Ltd.

• LeadNXT

• Megapath

• Microsoft Corporation

• Mitel Networks Corporation

• Natterbox Ltd.

• NetFortis

• Nextiva

• NFON AG

• NovaCloud Pty Ltd.

• NTT Communications

• PortaOne, Inc.

• Redcentric plc.

• RingCentral, Inc.

• Singtel

• Solutions Infini.

• Telviva

• Tripudio Ltd.

• VoIPStudio

• Vonage Intermedia.net, Inc.

• Vox Telecom

