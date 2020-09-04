Sports Goods Market 2020 | COVID19 Impact Analysis | Top Companies: Accell Group, Acushnet Company, Aldila, Inc., Amer Sports, Bauer Performance Sports Ltd., Black Diamond Inc., Brunswick Corp., Callaway Golf Co., Compass Diversified, Adidas Group AG, Etc.

“

The report offers a far-reaching analysis of Sports Goods industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, conveying definite market information, and adding valuable & knowledgeable data. It surveys the effect of the mechanical advancements, changes in speculation propensities, and top to the bottom outline of Product Specification.

Competitive Landscape:

Geographically, the global Sports Goods market is analysed by top manufacturers (production, price, revenue (value), and market share). The competitive analysis of leading market players is another notable feature of this report; it identifies direct or indirect competitors in the market are Accell Group, Acushnet Company, Aldila, Inc., Amer Sports, Bauer Performance Sports Ltd., Black Diamond Inc., Brunswick Corp., Callaway Golf Co., Compass Diversified, Adidas Group AG

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-sample/93651

In the primary research process, various sources from both the supply and demand sides were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information for this Sports Goods Market report. The primary sources from the supply side include product manufacturers (and their competitors), opinion leaders, industry experts, research institutions, distributors, dealers, and traders, as well as the raw materials suppliers, and producers, etc.

The primary sources from the demand side include Sports Goods industry experts such as business leaders, marketing and sales directors, technology and innovation directors, supply chain executive, End-User (product buyers), and related key executives from various key companies and organizations operating in the global Sports Goods market.

Primary Types of the industry are Ball Sports Equipment, Water Sports Equipment, Air Sports Equipment, Other Sports Equipment, Athletic apparel, Athletic footwear,

Primary Applications of the industry are Sports, Non Sports

This report is based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information collected on the Sports Goods market from various sources. Our analysts have analysed the information & data and gained insights using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts with the primary objective to provide a holistic view of the Sports Goods Industry.

Ask For Table of [email protected] https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-toc/93651

The following market parameters were considered to estimate market value:

Market driving trends

Predicted opportunities

Challenges and restraints

Technological developments

Other developments, e.g. Infrastructural

Consumer preferences

Government regulations

Consumer spending dynamics and trends

Market Overview

The report includes overviews market introduction, market drivers & influencing factors, restraints & challenges, and potential growth opportunities of Sports Goods market. The report consists of market evaluation tools such as Porter’s five forces, PESTLE Analysis, and value chain analysis.

Table of Content

Chapter 1 About the Sports Goods Industry

1.1 Industry Definition and Types

1.1.1 Ball Sports Equipment

1.1.2 Water Sports Equipment

1.1.3 Air Sports Equipment

1.1.1.4 Other Sports Equipment

1.1.1.5 Athletic apparel

1.1.1.6 Athletic footwear

1.2 Main Market Activities

1.3 Similar Industries

1.4 Industry at a Glance

Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape

2.1 Sports Goods Markets by Regions

2.1.1 USA

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.1.2 Europe

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.1.3 China

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.1.4 India

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.1.5 Japan

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.1.6 South East Asia

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.2 World Sports Goods Market by Types

Ball Sports Equipment

Water Sports Equipment

Air Sports Equipment

Other Sports Equipment

Athletic apparel

Athletic footwear

2.3 World Sports Goods Market by Applications

Sports

Non Sports

2.4 World Sports Goods Market Analysis

2.4.1 World Sports Goods Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019

2.4.2 World Sports Goods Market Consumption and Growth rate 2014-2019

2.4.3 World Sports Goods Market Price Analysis 2014-2019

Chapter 3 World Sports Goods Market share

3.1 Major Production Market share by Players

3.2 Major Revenue (M USD) Market share by Players

3.3 Major Production Market share by Regions in 2018, Through 2024

3.4 Major Revenue (M USD) Market share By Regions in 2018, Through 2024

Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis

4.1 Industry Supply chain Analysis

4.2 Raw material Market Analysis

4.2.1 Raw material Prices Analysis 2014-2019

4.2.2 Raw material Supply Market Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers Analysis

4.3 Production Process Analysis

4.4 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks

4.5 End users Market Analysis

Chapter 5 Company Profiles

Accell Group

.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

Acushnet Company

.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

Aldila, Inc.

.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

Amer Sports

.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

Bauer Performance Sports Ltd.

.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

Black Diamond Inc.

.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

Brunswick Corp.

.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

Callaway Golf Co.

.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

Compass Diversified

.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

Adidas Group AG

.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

For more information and discount on this report, reach us at: https://www.regalintelligence.com/check-discount/93651

Thank you for reading this article.”