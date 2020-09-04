Business
Flu vaccine Market Still Has Room To Grow | Emerging Players Sanofi-pasteur, Novartis, Abbott, Pfizer, CSL, Hualan Bio, Changchun Bio, Alephbio, Sinovac, GSK, CS Vaccine, Tianyuan Bio, Tiantan Bio, Siobp
The report offers a far-reaching analysis of Flu vaccine industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, conveying definite market information, and adding valuable & knowledgeable data. It surveys the effect of the mechanical advancements, changes in speculation propensities, and top to the bottom outline of Product Specification.
Competitive Landscape:
Geographically, the global Flu vaccine market is analysed by top manufacturers (production, price, revenue (value), and market share). The competitive analysis of leading market players is another notable feature of this report; it identifies direct or indirect competitors in the market are Sanofi-pasteur, Novartis, Abbott, Pfizer, CSL, Hualan Bio, Changchun Bio, Alephbio, Sinovac, GSK, CS Vaccine, Tianyuan Bio, Tiantan Bio, Siobp
In the primary research process, various sources from both the supply and demand sides were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information for this Flu vaccine Market report. The primary sources from the supply side include product manufacturers (and their competitors), opinion leaders, industry experts, research institutions, distributors, dealers, and traders, as well as the raw materials suppliers, and producers, etc.
The primary sources from the demand side include Flu vaccine industry experts such as business leaders, marketing and sales directors, technology and innovation directors, supply chain executive, End-User (product buyers), and related key executives from various key companies and organizations operating in the global Flu vaccine market.
Primary Types of the industry are Whole virus vaccines, Split virus vaccines, Subunit or surface antigen vaccines, Live attenuated (cold-adapted) virus vaccines,
Primary Applications of the industry are Influenza Vaccine for Children (6 months to 3 years old), Influenza Vaccine for Adult and Children over 3 years
This report is based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information collected on the Flu vaccine market from various sources. Our analysts have analysed the information & data and gained insights using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts with the primary objective to provide a holistic view of the Flu vaccine Industry.
The following market parameters were considered to estimate market value:
- Market driving trends
- Predicted opportunities
- Challenges and restraints
- Technological developments
- Other developments, e.g. Infrastructural
- Consumer preferences
- Government regulations
- Consumer spending dynamics and trends
Market Overview
The report includes overviews market introduction, market drivers & influencing factors, restraints & challenges, and potential growth opportunities of Flu vaccine market. The report consists of market evaluation tools such as Porter’s five forces, PESTLE Analysis, and value chain analysis.
Table of Content
Chapter 1 About the Flu vaccine Industry
1.1 Industry Definition and Types
1.1.1 Whole virus vaccines
1.1.2 Split virus vaccines
1.1.3 Subunit or surface antigen vaccines
1.1.1.4 Live attenuated (cold-adapted) virus vaccines
1.2 Main Market Activities
1.3 Similar Industries
1.4 Industry at a Glance
Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape
2.1 Flu vaccine Markets by Regions
2.1.1 USA
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Major Players
2.1.2 Europe
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Major Players
2.1.3 China
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Major Players
2.1.4 India
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Major Players
2.1.5 Japan
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Major Players
2.1.6 South East Asia
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Major Players
2.2 World Flu vaccine Market by Types
Whole virus vaccines
Split virus vaccines
Subunit or surface antigen vaccines
Live attenuated (cold-adapted) virus vaccines
2.3 World Flu vaccine Market by Applications
Influenza Vaccine for Children (6 months to 3 years old)
Influenza Vaccine for Adult and Children over 3 years
2.4 World Flu vaccine Market Analysis
2.4.1 World Flu vaccine Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019
2.4.2 World Flu vaccine Market Consumption and Growth rate 2014-2019
2.4.3 World Flu vaccine Market Price Analysis 2014-2019
Chapter 3 World Flu vaccine Market share
3.1 Major Production Market share by Players
3.2 Major Revenue (M USD) Market share by Players
3.3 Major Production Market share by Regions in 2018, Through 2024
3.4 Major Revenue (M USD) Market share By Regions in 2018, Through 2024
Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis
4.1 Industry Supply chain Analysis
4.2 Raw material Market Analysis
4.2.1 Raw material Prices Analysis 2014-2019
4.2.2 Raw material Supply Market Analysis
4.2 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers Analysis
4.3 Production Process Analysis
4.4 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks
4.5 End users Market Analysis
Chapter 5 Company Profiles
Sanofi-pasteur
.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
Novartis
.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
Abbott
.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
Pfizer
.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
CSL
.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
Hualan Bio
.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
Changchun Bio
.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
Alephbio
.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
Sinovac
.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
GSK
.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.11 CS Vaccine
5.11.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.11.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.11.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.12 Tianyuan Bio
5.12.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.12.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.12.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.13 Tiantan Bio
5.13.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.13.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.13.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.14 Siobp
5.14.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.14.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.14.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
