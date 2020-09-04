Business
Golf Shaft Market to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2020 to 2024
The report offers a far-reaching analysis of Golf Shaft industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, conveying definite market information, and adding valuable & knowledgeable data. It surveys the effect of the mechanical advancements, changes in speculation propensities, and top to the bottom outline of Product Specification.
Competitive Landscape:
Geographically, the global Golf Shaft market is analysed by top manufacturers (production, price, revenue (value), and market share). The competitive analysis of leading market players is another notable feature of this report; it identifies direct or indirect competitors in the market are True Temper (US), Mitsubishi (JP), Nippon Shaft (JP), Paderson Shafts (Taiwan), Honma (JP), Graphite Design (JP), Aerotech (US), FEMCO (US), UST Mamiya (US), Fujikura (USA), Matrix (US), ACCRA (CA)
In the primary research process, various sources from both the supply and demand sides were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information for this Golf Shaft Market report. The primary sources from the supply side include product manufacturers (and their competitors), opinion leaders, industry experts, research institutions, distributors, dealers, and traders, as well as the raw materials suppliers, and producers, etc.
The primary sources from the demand side include Golf Shaft industry experts such as business leaders, marketing and sales directors, technology and innovation directors, supply chain executive, End-User (product buyers), and related key executives from various key companies and organizations operating in the global Golf Shaft market.
Primary Types of the industry are Wood, Iron, Carbon Fiber, Graphite,
Primary Applications of the industry are Female, Male, Childrenren
This report is based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information collected on the Golf Shaft market from various sources. Our analysts have analysed the information & data and gained insights using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts with the primary objective to provide a holistic view of the Golf Shaft Industry.
The following market parameters were considered to estimate market value:
- Market driving trends
- Predicted opportunities
- Challenges and restraints
- Technological developments
- Other developments, e.g. Infrastructural
- Consumer preferences
- Government regulations
- Consumer spending dynamics and trends
Market Overview
The report includes overviews market introduction, market drivers & influencing factors, restraints & challenges, and potential growth opportunities of Golf Shaft market. The report consists of market evaluation tools such as Porter’s five forces, PESTLE Analysis, and value chain analysis.
Table of Content
Chapter 1 About the Golf Shaft Industry
1.1 Industry Definition and Types
1.1.1 Wood
1.1.2 Iron
1.1.3 Carbon Fiber
1.1.1.4 Graphite
1.2 Main Market Activities
1.3 Similar Industries
1.4 Industry at a Glance
Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape
2.1 Golf Shaft Markets by Regions
2.1.1 USA
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Major Players
2.1.2 Europe
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Major Players
2.1.3 China
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Major Players
2.1.4 India
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Major Players
2.1.5 Japan
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Major Players
2.1.6 South East Asia
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Major Players
2.2 World Golf Shaft Market by Types
Wood
Iron
Carbon Fiber
Graphite
2.3 World Golf Shaft Market by Applications
Female
Male
Childrenren
2.4 World Golf Shaft Market Analysis
2.4.1 World Golf Shaft Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019
2.4.2 World Golf Shaft Market Consumption and Growth rate 2014-2019
2.4.3 World Golf Shaft Market Price Analysis 2014-2019
Chapter 3 World Golf Shaft Market share
3.1 Major Production Market share by Players
3.2 Major Revenue (M USD) Market share by Players
3.3 Major Production Market share by Regions in 2019, Through 2024
3.4 Major Revenue (M USD) Market share By Regions in 2019, Through 2024
Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis
4.1 Industry Supply chain Analysis
4.2 Raw material Market Analysis
4.2.1 Raw material Prices Analysis 2014-2019
4.2.2 Raw material Supply Market Analysis
4.2 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers Analysis
4.3 Production Process Analysis
4.4 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks
4.5 End users Market Analysis
Chapter 5 Company Profiles
5.1 True Temper (US)
5.1.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.1.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.1.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.2 Mitsubishi (JP)
5.2.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.2.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.2.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.3 Nippon Shaft (JP)
5.3.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.3.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.3.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.4 Paderson Shafts (Taiwan)
5.4.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.4.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.4.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.5 Honma (JP)
5.5.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.5.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.5.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.6 Graphite Design (JP)
5.6.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.6.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.6.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.7 Aerotech (US)
5.7.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.7.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.7.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.8 FEMCO (US)
5.8.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.8.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.8.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.9 UST Mamiya (US)
5.9.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.9.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.9.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.10 Fujikura (USA)
5.10.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.10.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.10.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.11 Matrix (US)
5.11.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.11.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.11.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.12 ACCRA (CA)
5.12.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.12.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.12.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
