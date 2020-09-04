Global Task Management Software System Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Function, by Component, by Deployment, & Region.

Global Task Management software System market is valued US$ 2.57 bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX%.



Global Task Management Software System Market, by FunctionThe global Task management software market highlights the revenues generated by the vendors offering the solutions for different industries to increase overall productivity. Increasing need among enterprises to centrally manage and track tasks and the necessity to enhance the efficiency of teams have led to the large-scale adoption of the task management software. Security concerns among enterprises regarding cloud-based task management software may hinder the growth of the task management software market. Recent advancements in the areas of AI and ML are the opportunity in the market.

Task management software system is segmented by Function, by Component, by Deployment, and by region. Function is segmented into Marketing, Human resource, & finance. Based on component task management software system is segmented as Software & Services. On the basis of deployment type market is segmented into cloud and on-premises. Region wise the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Based on function, the Marketing business function is expected to hold the XX% market share during the forecast period. Marketing environment is constantly changing, and organizations need a tool that can keep up with this ever-changing business function. The marketing teams in organizations need a platform that can not only store and organize multimedia such as graphics, videos, and audio but can also provide mobile access

On basis of component, services segment is expected to grow at a XX% CAGR during the forecast period, as organizations are focusing on reducing operational costs while providing a superior customer experience. Companies offering services comprise consultants, solution experts, and dedicated project management teams that specialize in designing and delivering robust task management software and services.

Cloud deployment type is expected to gain more traction during the forecast period, as it offers the agility of on-demand resource deployment and consumption. Organizations prefer the cloud deployment type, as it delivers ease of access along with reduced capital and operational expenses. Growth of the cloud segment is enhanced due to its security features, interactive dashboards, ease of flexibility, and better scalability, which are encouraging enterprises across the globe to choose cloud deployment. Moreover, the cloud-based deployment type offers higher agility than the on-premises deployment type.

In terms of region, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is dominating market during the forecast period, due to the presence of a large number of vendors in the region. The region is also one of the most advanced in terms of technology adoption and IT infrastructure optimization. Enterprises aim to promote collaborations among teams and improve the workforce utilization. There is a growing need among enterprises to centrally manage and track tasks. These factors together are driving the adoption of the task management software in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Task Management Software System Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Task Management Software System Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Task Management Software System Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Task Management Software System Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Report Global Task Management Software System Market

Global Task Management Software System Market, by Function:

• Marketing

• Human resource

• Finance

Global Task Management Software System Market, by Component Type:

• Software

• Service

Global Task Management Software System Market, by Deployment:

• Cloud

• On-premises

Global Task Management Software System Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Analysed in the Global Task Management Software System Market Report

• Microsoft

• Upland Software

• Atlassian

• Pivotal Software

• Ringcentral

• Azendoo

• Asana

• Bitrix

• Doist

• Monday.Com

• Quick Base

• Redbooth

• Todo.Vu

• Teamwork.Com

• Workfront

• Wrike

• Zoho

• Airtable

• Basecamp

• Clarizen

• Evernote Corporation

• Inflectra

• Meisterlabs

• Smartsheet

• Timecamp

