Global Telecom API Platform Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type of API, User Type and Region.

Global telecom API platform market size was valued US$ 166.54 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 709.91 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 19.87% during forecast period.

Market Definition

Telecom Application Programming Interfaces (API) is a set of programming code that enables data transmission between one software applications to another. API is a middleware used to develop applications and services independently of the underlying device it will run on.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics

The report covers the in-depth analysis of drivers, retrain factors, challenges and opportunities of global telecom API platform market. The growing demand for telecom services is a major driving factor of the telecom API platform market. Rising number in the mobile application and e-commerce industry are the key drivers that fueling the market growth. An increasing demand of cloud computing and IoT based devices driving the growth of market. Furthermore, rising competition amongst the telecom service provider to improve users experience, monetization of telecom operating services, increasing use of 4G/5G internet and machine to machine devices driving the growth of telecom API platform market.

Government’s legal policies and regulation related to the telecommunication industry is the main restraining factor that could affect the growth of market. Lack of awareness about telecom API platform in small and medium operators could restrain the growth of market.

Global Telecom API Platform Market: Segmentation Analysis

By API type, machine to machine (M2M) and IoT based API segment is dominating the market and it is expected to grow at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. A Communications Service Provider (CSP) requires an M2M & IoT platform that provides real-time billing, SIM provisioning and multi-IMSI profile management has driven the market towards north. It is highly scalable platform for high transaction based services with ability to deploy in a centralized, decentralized or hybrid configuration. Also it is a future proof platform that addresses current M2M needs, but also enables network for growth into other lucrative vertical markets both in the mobile and VoIP space.

By user type, long tail developer segment is dominating the market. This is also called as independent application developer that are potential end-users of telecom API platform. They produce new software based application related to telecom API platform. Enterprise developer is expected to witness the high market growth by the end of forecast period. Rise in adoption of telecom APIs by enterprises for marketing, vendor management, and customer relation is driving the growth of market.

Global Telecom API Platform Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, North America held largest market share with size of US$ 36.2 Bn in 2018 and is expected to witness high market growth over the forecast period. The US and Canada are dominating the market. This is owing to the growing adoption of smartphones, software application and 4G LTE amongst consumers. Moreover, increasing advancements in IT field is main driver in the growth of telecom API platform market in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Telecom API Platform Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Telecom API Platform Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Telecom API Platform Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Telecom API Platform Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Telecom API Platform Market

Global Telecom API Platform Market, By Type of API

• SMS, MMS, and RCS API

• Web RTC API

• Payment API

• Content Delivery API

• ID/SSO and subscriber API

• IVR/voice store and voice control API

• M2M and IoT API

• Location API

• Others

Global Telecom API Platform Market, By User Type

• Enterprise developer

• Internal developer

• Partner developer

• Long tail developer

Global Telecom API Platform Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Global Telecom API Platform Market, Key Players

• Google (Apigee)

• Cisco Systems

• Ericsson

• AT&T

• Oracle

• Verizon Communications

• Vodafone Group

• Hewlett Packard

• Nokia (Alcatel Lucent)

• Axway Software

• Huawei Technologies

• ZTE

• Aepona

• Twilio, Inc.

• Alcatel-Lucent

• Telefonica

• Orange S.A.

• Xura, Inc.

• Nexmo, Inc.

• LocationSmar

