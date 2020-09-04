Global Telecom IT Services Market : Global Industry Analysis 2019-2026 by Types, Applications and Key Players

Global Telecom IT Services Market is expected to reach USD 240.5 Billion by the year 2026 at a CAGR of XX % from USD XX Billion in 2018. (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



This report is an amalgamation of primary and secondary research, which provides market size, share, dynamics, growth rate, trends and forecast for various segments and sub-segments considering the micro and macro environmental factors. An in-depth analysis of past trends, future trends, demographics, technological advancements and regulatory requirements for the global Telecom IT Market has been done in order to calculate the growth rate for each segment and sub-segments.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The benefit for telecom operators from IT services is too apparent and undeniable to not be considered as a significant factor of the telecommunication field. The high capital expenditure needed for IT services and constantly changing government regulations are inhibiting the growth of this market. The IT services help operators in reducing the expenditure as well as enable them to operate effectively and efficiently in delivering telecommunication services. The telecom operators lack the proficiency required to sum up the complex operating infrastructure. Thus to reduce this degree of complexity pertaining to issues related with integrating network and services, telecom operator deals with IT service providers.

Global Telecom IT Services Market is segmented by product, solutions, end user, and geography. Solutions segment is sub-segmented as CRM, Mobile Commerce, Enterprise Mobility, Network Management, Supply chain Management, OSS BSS and Others. The end-user segment is further sub-segmented as SME’s and Large Enterprises, Commercial, Residential. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Various government initiatives like mobile number portability have favored the growth of this market. Deployment of worldwide operability for services for increased speed is further enhancing the market expansion. Initiatives such as infrastructure sharing may provide new growth to the telecom market and increasing MVAS demand is a key factor in providing positive revenues to overall market demand. Data and over the top OTT services are considered to be major drivers over the forecast period. Basically the growing market of smart devices such as smartphones and tablets is giving the basic growth to this market and various IT services provide new opportunities for market augmentation

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Telecom IT Services Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Telecom IT Services Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Telecom IT Services Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Telecom IT Services Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2017

• Estimated year – 2018

• Forecast period – 2018 to 2026

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and an analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Telecom IT Services Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the product, application, solutions, end user, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Telecom IT Services Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions

Research Methodology

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get the unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at the country level to get the fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for Global Telecom IT Services Market

Key Players in the Global Telecom IT Services Market:

• WTG Technologies Limited

• X4 Solutions

• Telarus Inc.

• Intellisys Communication Inc

• Telecom Brokerage Inc

• Business Communications Management

• Converged Network Services Group

• Telecom Brokers

• Intracom Telecom SA

• Advoda Communications Inc.

• Virgin Media

• T-Mobile

• Vodafone

• Orange SA

• AT&T Inc.

• Telus Communications

• Rogers Communications

• Verizon Communications

• Bharti Airtel

• Talk Talk Telecom Group plc

• Telefonica SA

The scope of the Global Telecom IT Services Market:

Research report categorizes the Global Telecom IT Services Market based on product, Solutions, end user, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Telecom IT Services Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Telecom IT Services Market, By Solutions

• CRM,

• Mobile Commerce

• Enterprise Mobility

• Network Management

• Supply chain Management

• OSS BSS

• Others

Global Telecom IT Services Market, By End-User

• Commercial

o SME’s

o Large Enterprises

• Residential

Global Telecom IT Services Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

