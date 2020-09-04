Global Telecommunication Market : Analysis Report, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2020 – 2026

Global Telecommunication Market was valued US$ 2.4 Tn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ X.04 Tn by 2026, at CAGR of XX % during forecast period.

Global Telecommunication Market

Introduction:

Global telecommunication industries provide various services, according telecommunication industry has its roots in every sector thanks to demanding advancement in ongoing competition. The telecommunications industry has changed beyond recognition in the last 10 years, with customer needs and competitive landscapes shifting in ways that few could have predicted. During this time we have seen consumers getting attracted to data, more than 50% of focus is shifted on data. The agenda of telecom industry around the world are concentrating on customer experience management. In current market North American and Asian telecom have outperformed other regions, benefiting from increased scale and strong secular growth opportunities, respectively. Meanwhile, European operator share performance has improved on anticipation of consolidation. While many players are diversifying their revenue streams, ensuring that new services deliver profit. At the same time, over-the-top (OTT) players are also expanding the scope of their offerings, disrupting different industry verticals in the process.

Recent Developments and Opportunities:

The telecom industry has incredible growth owing to new technologies and recent developments, where new concepts of 5G wireless, IOT, Platform based service (PBS), Cloud computing, Network security, Data centres, OTT, etc., are leading concepts to understand telecommunication verticals. Strategic business plans like content gaining, implementation, product integration, channel distribution, marketing and finally customer service are the basic platform. MMR provide all the development strategies and opportunities, which will help you evaluate the global telecommunication market. For example, value added service (VAS) are widely used by Chinese key players to boost their revenue, cost control and upgrade network to rank highly in current industry. The cellular global mobile connection was about X.XX billion by mid-2018, where the GSM/EDGE family including EGPRS for data connectivity is the dominant Radio Access Network (RAN) in use. GSM has a global market share of more than X8% (corresponding to X.56 billion subscribers), is well beyond peak use and is currently in decline. On the other hand, the number of 3G subscribers including HSPA has risen since 2018 to X.X4 billion subscribers, which represents X6% of the market share. HSPA subscriptions will peak by 2020, and will decrease past that point. The dominant 4G standard, LTE, captured around X80 million subscribers (or X5% of the total market) by the end of 2019 and is expected to reach 4.1 billion subscriptions by 2021, hence making it the largest telecom industry. The main features of the 3GPP standards now in the market, highlighting the trend toward widespread use of spectrum, higher bandwidths, higher spectral efficiency and lower latency, which are studied by Maximize Market Research (MMR) and represented industrial dynamics and current affairs in simple language.

Regional analysis and competitive landscape:

North America has lucrative growth during forecast period, considering advancement and top key players based in US and Canada are investing in huge infrastructure to take over communication market. For example, Spectrum approval for wireless operators in Canada was US$ X6 Billion and already invested amount is US$ X7.6 Billion. On other side, Europe and Middle East, has turned negative for the first time in three years, due to part to leverage pressure from M&A. However, recently EE rolled out the UK’s first 5G network, covering areas of London, Edinburgh, Belfast, etc., just beating its rival network Vodafone. Furthermore, Asia Pacific have stable growth opportunities because steady regional GDP growth and growing mobile data usage will support their overall credit quality. Asia Pacific is also leading telecommunication market taken by China and India at most, owing to number of end-user in this regions. For example, China Mobile Ltd (CHL), the leading provider in telecommunication in China, with more than 925 Mn customers at the start of 2019 is one of the top telecom company in the world. Verizon Communications, Inc., (VZ) is largest telecommunication company in United State, its market value was estimated at US$ 221 as of February 2019.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Telecommunication Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Telecommunication Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Telecommunication Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Telecommunication Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Telecommunication Market:

Segmentation: Request sample for segments in detail

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Latin America

Key Players:

• Qualcomm Technologies

• Nokia

• Huawei

• Ericsson

• Mimosa Networks, Inc.

• Cohere Technologies, Inc.

• Siklu Communication

• AT&T INC.

• Verizon Communications Inc.

• Cisco

• Arqiva

• Cellular South, Inc.

• Orange S.A.

• United States Cellular Corporation

• Telus Corporation

• Telefónica S.A.

• Mobile Telephone Networks

• Swisscom

• Hrvatski Telekom

• Gio

• Vodafone

• Airtel

• Idea

• EE

• Spectrum

• T- mobile

• Rogers Communications, Inc

• Time Warner Cable Inc

• DirecTV Group

• Spirnt Corporation

• China Mobile

• Deutsche Telekom

• Softbank Group Corp

• Nippon Teleg. Telephone Corp

• America Movil

• China Telecom

