Global Telepresence Robot Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Component, Type, Application and Region

Global Telepresence Robot Market was valued US$ 177.38 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 618.62 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 16.9 %.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the market segment based on component, type, application and region. This report also focuses on the top players in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global telepresence robot market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global telepresence robot market.

The demand within the global telepresence robotics market has been increasing on account of the supremacy of these robots over other conventional robotic systems. Telepresence robots are prepared with display screens and are connected to a smart device, for instance, smartphone or desktop. These robots are also called as motorised desktop robots or autonomous mobile robots and have gained traction from various industrial units. Advancement in robotic technology and wide-level adoption from education to residential sectors are the major opportunities of the market. However, technical complexities leading to operational failures is the restraint of the market.

Mobile telepresence robots segment accounted for a larger share of the overall global telepresence robot market in 2017. Mobile telepresence robots can be moved from one place to another. In the consumer sector, especially in-home care, it is commonly used owing to its movable feature. Consumers can use mobile telepresence robots from any place according to their convenience.

Region-wise, North America is leading the telepresence robot market, followed by Europe, and the Asia Pacific. North America is the early adopter of telepresence robots to serve applications for instance personal assistance, home care, and distant education. The U.S. is currently dominating the market as the majority of the revenue has been generated by the key players located in U.S. country. Similarly, advanced infrastructure developed network technologies, and high technical skills are some other factors fueling the market growth of telepresence robots in the U.S in upcoming years.

Recent global telepresence robot market development, In January 2018, Suitable Technologies (U.S.), a creator of the industry-leading Beam family of telepresence robots, announced BeamPro 2. The robot offers advanced features that enhance communication inside organizations.

The scope of Global Telepresence Robot Market

Global Telepresence Robot Market, By Component

• Head

o Camera

o Display

o Speaker

o Microphone

• Body

o Power Source

o Sensors and Control System

Global Telepresence Robot Market, By Type

• Stationary

• Mobile

Global Telepresence Robot Market, By Application

• Education

• Healthcare

• Enterprise

• Homecare

• Others

Global Telepresence Robot Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating Global Telepresence Robot Market

• Double Robotics

• Inbot Technology

• Suitable Technologies

• Mantaro Networks

• VGO Communications

• Intouch Technologies

• Qihan Technology

• Amy Robotics

• Anybots

• Superdroid Robots

• Ava Robotics

• Camanio Care

• Wicron

• Xandex

• Rbot

Key Innovators operating Global Telepresence Robot Market

• Axyn Robotique

• Ohmnilabs

• Swivl

• Xaxxon Technologies

• Hease Robotics

