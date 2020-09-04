Business
Workwear/Uniforms (Uniforms & Workwears) Market Opportunities and Threats faced by the Key Vendors 2024
The report offers a far-reaching analysis of Workwear/Uniforms (Uniforms & Workwears) industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, conveying definite market information, and adding valuable & knowledgeable data. It surveys the effect of the mechanical advancements, changes in speculation propensities, and top to the bottom outline of Product Specification.
Competitive Landscape:
Geographically, the global Workwear/Uniforms (Uniforms & Workwears) market is analysed by top manufacturers (production, price, revenue (value), and market share). The competitive analysis of leading market players is another notable feature of this report; it identifies direct or indirect competitors in the market are VF Corporation, Williamson Dickie, Aramark, Alsico, Adolphe Lafont, Carhartt, Engelbert Strauss, UniFirst, G&K Services, Fristads Kansas Group, Sioen, Cintas, Hultafors Group, Johnsons Apparelmaster, Aditya Birla, Van Puijenbroek Textiel, Dura-Wear, Würth Modyf, Yihe, Lantian Hewu, China Garments, Provogue, Wokdiwei, Aoruina
In the primary research process, various sources from both the supply and demand sides were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information for this Workwear/Uniforms (Uniforms & Workwears) Market report. The primary sources from the supply side include product manufacturers (and their competitors), opinion leaders, industry experts, research institutions, distributors, dealers, and traders, as well as the raw materials suppliers, and producers, etc.
The primary sources from the demand side include Workwear/Uniforms (Uniforms & Workwears) industry experts such as business leaders, marketing and sales directors, technology and innovation directors, supply chain executive, End-User (product buyers), and related key executives from various key companies and organizations operating in the global Workwear/Uniforms (Uniforms & Workwears) market.
Primary Types of the industry are General Workwear, Corporate Workwear, Uniforms,
Primary Applications of the industry are Manufacturing Industry, Service Industry, Mining Industry, Agriculture & Forestry Industry
This report is based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information collected on the Workwear/Uniforms (Uniforms & Workwears) market from various sources. Our analysts have analysed the information & data and gained insights using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts with the primary objective to provide a holistic view of the Workwear/Uniforms (Uniforms & Workwears) Industry.
The following market parameters were considered to estimate market value:
- Market driving trends
- Predicted opportunities
- Challenges and restraints
- Technological developments
- Other developments, e.g. Infrastructural
- Consumer preferences
- Government regulations
- Consumer spending dynamics and trends
Market Overview
The report includes overviews market introduction, market drivers & influencing factors, restraints & challenges, and potential growth opportunities of Workwear/Uniforms (Uniforms & Workwears) market. The report consists of market evaluation tools such as Porter’s five forces, PESTLE Analysis, and value chain analysis.
Table of Content
Chapter 1 About the Workwear/Uniforms (Uniforms & Workwears) Industry
1.1 Industry Definition and Types
1.1.1 General Workwear
1.1.2 Corporate Workwear
1.1.3 Uniforms
1.2 Main Market Activities
1.3 Similar Industries
1.4 Industry at a Glance
Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape
2.1 Workwear/Uniforms (Uniforms & Workwears) Markets by Regions
2.1.1 USA
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Major Players
2.1.2 Europe
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Major Players
2.1.3 China
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Major Players
2.1.4 India
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Major Players
2.1.5 Japan
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Major Players
2.1.6 South East Asia
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Major Players
2.2 World Workwear/Uniforms (Uniforms & Workwears) Market by Types
General Workwear
Corporate Workwear
Uniforms
2.3 World Workwear/Uniforms (Uniforms & Workwears) Market by Applications
Manufacturing Industry
Service Industry
Mining Industry
Agriculture & Forestry Industry
2.4 World Workwear/Uniforms (Uniforms & Workwears) Market Analysis
2.4.1 World Workwear/Uniforms (Uniforms & Workwears) Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019
2.4.2 World Workwear/Uniforms (Uniforms & Workwears) Market Consumption and Growth rate 2014-2019
2.4.3 World Workwear/Uniforms (Uniforms & Workwears) Market Price Analysis 2014-2019
Chapter 3 World Workwear/Uniforms (Uniforms & Workwears) Market share
3.1 Major Production Market share by Players
3.2 Major Revenue (M USD) Market share by Players
3.3 Major Production Market share by Regions in 2019, Through 2024
3.4 Major Revenue (M USD) Market share By Regions in 2019, Through 2024
Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis
4.1 Industry Supply chain Analysis
4.2 Raw material Market Analysis
4.2.1 Raw material Prices Analysis 2014-2019
4.2.2 Raw material Supply Market Analysis
4.2 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers Analysis
4.3 Production Process Analysis
4.4 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks
4.5 End users Market Analysis
Chapter 5 Company Profiles
5.1 VF Corporation
5.1.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.1.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.1.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.2 Williamson Dickie
5.2.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.2.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.2.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.3 Aramark
5.3.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.3.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.3.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.4 Alsico
5.4.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.4.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.4.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.5 Adolphe Lafont
5.5.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.5.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.5.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.6 Carhartt
5.6.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.6.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.6.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.7 Engelbert Strauss
5.7.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.7.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.7.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.8 UniFirst
5.8.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.8.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.8.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.9 G&K Services
5.9.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.9.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.9.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.10 Fristads Kansas Group
5.10.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.10.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.10.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.11 Sioen
5.11.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.11.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.11.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.12 Cintas
5.12.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.12.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.12.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.13 Hultafors Group
5.13.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.13.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.13.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.14 Johnsons Apparelmaster
5.14.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.14.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.14.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.15 Aditya Birla
5.15.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.15.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.15.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.16 Van Puijenbroek Textiel
5.16.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.16.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.16.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.17 Dura-Wear
5.17.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.17.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.17.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.18 Würth Modyf
5.18.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.18.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.18.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.19 Yihe
5.19.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.19.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.19.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.20 Lantian Hewu
5.20.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.20.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.20.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.21 China Garments
5.21.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.21.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.21.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.22 Provogue
5.22.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.22.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.22.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.23 Wokdiwei
5.23.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.23.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.23.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.24 Aoruina
5.24.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.24.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.24.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
